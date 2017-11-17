Latest update November 16th, 2017 9:02 PM

Indigenous Residence receives minibus – to offset transport costs for hinterland visitors

Nov 16, 2017 Government, Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, News

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, November 16, 2017

The Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs on Thursday handed over a minibus to the Indigenous Residence at Princess Street, Georgetown.

The move is in an effort to offset transportation costs for hinterland visitors in transit to Georgetown to conduct business, visit sick relatives or journey to the airport.

Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Sydney Allicock presents the key to Administrator of the Amerindian Hostel, Claire Emanuel. Looking on are Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Valerie Garrido-Lowe and representatives from the ministry.

Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples Affairs, Valerie Garrido-Lowe noted the importance of this much-needed asset.

“When you go to the hospital to visit to take your family, to take food for them to go and dress them and help to clean them and you want to return you don’t have the money to return your last money you have to take and pay a taxi, sometimes the taxi drops you off half way…most of the time they charge you more than that is the normal fare. So, this here, simple as it is, is very significant. This will help you so much and ease us here at the ministry to know that you will have the comfort that you need.” the minister said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Administrator of the Indigenous Residence, Claire Emanuel acknowledged that the vehicle is a boon, particularly for persons visiting sick relatives in hospital and for patients who often miss clinic appointments because of a lack of affordable transportation.

“Some persons don’t have money and they have to take taxi and some cases if they don’t have the taxi fare they walk down to the park to catch a bus or in some cases, they walk as far as from the hospital to reach here,” Emanuel said.

The bus is one of several initiatives being undertaken by the ministry to improve the conditions at the Residence which currently has more than a hundred occupants.

Also speaking at the handing over ceremony Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Sydney Allicock, said despite some challenges the ministry is striving to upgrade the residence and is optimistic that in the near future the ministry will be better equipped to take care of the needs of the people.

 

By: Natasha Smith

 

 

For more photos, click on the link to DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

 

 

