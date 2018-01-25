Latest update January 25th, 2018 8:27 PM

DPI Guyana

Indigenous Residence to get much-needed facelift

Jan 25, 2018 Government, Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, News

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, January 25, 2018

In order to ensure Indigenous residents are housed in a comfortable environment when in Georgetown to seek medical and other services, the sum of $20M will be expended in 2018 to renovate and extend the Indigenous Residence located at Princess Street, Georgetown.

Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Valerie Garrido-Lowe

The extension of the Indigenous facility will cater for four additional modern rooms. The rooms will specifically cater for Toshaos who often travel to Georgetown to conduct Village Council business.

Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Valerie Garrido-Lowe told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the rooms for both male and female residents will be refurbished with modern amenities that cater to those seeking medical attention as well as their relatives.

A number of infrastructural changes were made to enhance the environment of the facility in 2017. These included painting and upgrades to rooms, the maternity unit, dining room and recreational facility.

In 2017, the Indigenous Residence provided accommodation, transportation, and meals for 2,153 persons. Recreational services, counselling, nursing care, and educational services to improve the health and welfare of Indigenous persons were also provided.

A bus was also handed over to the residence to transport persons who have travelled to the city to transact business.

 

By: Synieka Thorne

 

