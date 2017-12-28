Latest update December 28th, 2017 7:41 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Inexperienced contractors contributing to projects extension

Dec 28, 2017 Government, Ministry of Public Infrastructure, News

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, December 28, 2017

Inexperienced contractors bidding for projects are putting a strain on the Ministry of Public Infrastructure’s performance in the execution of its work programme.

Coordinator, Works Services Group, Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Geoffrey Vaughn.

During the Ministry’s end of year press conference at the Transport and Harbours Sports Club, Coordinator, Works Services Group, (WSG) Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Geoffrey Vaughn explained that the shortage of experienced contractors has resulted in the delay of several of the Ministry’s projects requiring “unwarranted” extensions.

According to Vaughn, “What we have been seeing is that lots of the contractors tendering are not experienced; engineers specifically. They are ending up with projects they cannot handle and a few projects were terminated. We push and our backs are against the wall, but we ensure that all penalties that are in the documents are applied to contractors such as liquidation damages and if termination is the case, we will do so.”

Other challenges with contractors outlined by the Coordinator include poor project management – contractors not managing their projects and over-extending themselves; equipment shortage and cash flow issues. Vaughn noted that in some cases the Ministry assisted contractors with sourcing materials such as asphalt and which meant monies was deducted from the contractors.

Despite this, the Works Services Group (WSG) advertised all its planned 247 projects during 2017. Of that amount, 244 are out presently while the other three have been opened at the Ministry of Finance’s National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB).

“We’re at 100 percent of projects for 2017. Some of the major projects slated for 2017 included the UKCIF financed Linden to Mabura Road, the UKCIF financed Kurupukari Bridge, Parika to Goshen Road, Sheriff Mandela Road Project and East Bank – East Coast Road Link among others,” Vaughn reported.

 

By: Ranetta La Fleur

 

