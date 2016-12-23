Infrastructure Ministry working to ease flood situation

GINA, GUYANA, Thursday, December 23, 2016T

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure is working to provide relief to flood affected areas across the country, following several hours of continuous rainfall.

The Hydromet office said that about 40mm or 1.57 inches of rainfall was expected today.

Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, led a team of engineers and ministry officials to check on the drainage pumps in the city.

The team visited three pumps in the Water Street-Kingston area around 10:30hrs today, and found one of pumps. The minister only learnt of this when he visited and immediately summoned an emergency meeting to address the matter. Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Annette Ferguson joined the Minister at this pump location.

Minister Patterson while explaining the reason for the flooding said, “The first issue here is that we are in a high tide, the spring tide season which means that we have a shortened window for when we discharge through the kokers. Unfortunately, as we speak, the kokers are closed and are only doing mechanical pumping. So the first order is to ensure that all the pumps are running and operational at full capacity.”

Patterson said teams have been dispatched to various areas of the City to determine what needs to be done to bring relief to affected areas.

“It is unfortunate the rains will continue for today and maybe tomorrow, so we’re preparing ourselves for any eventualities.” The minister said sand bags are being stockpiled.

Patterson said, “We’re making sure that everything is in place, that the tides recede, the kokers will be open today, around 15:00hrs so we’ll discharge the waters as much as possible for the next four hours, other than that I’ll just ask persons to be safe.”

When the koker doors are closed, the Minister said that the pumps will continue operations to ensure the water drains off quickly.

Meanwhile, Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Annette Ferguson visited some affected areas to assess the flooding situation.

“I was at a few areas this morning; East, West Riumveldt, Albouystown, and based on my observation, these areas are under water, and I just want to say we’re doing everything possible to bring solution to this problem.”

By: Ranetta La Fleur