Infrastructure works ongoing at Perseverance for additional Housing Units

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, September 30, 2017

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), is executing major infrastructure works at Perseverance, East Bank Demerara, to accommodate additional units as part of the government’s Housing Solution, 2017 and Beyond project.

The works are being undertaken in phases. Phase One and Three comprise the clearing of lands to accommodate fifty (50) additional housing unit, and the construction of roads and drainage. These works are being executed at a cost of approximately $170M and $150M respectively.

CH&PA’s Director of Projects (ag.) Omar Narine explained that based on a request by interested persons, the houses will be elevated on stilts.

Narine was at the time speaking to media operatives at the work site where the contractors were seen working assidiously to complete the work in the stipulated deadline. He further explained that,“They are some requests where persons are expressing an interest in the flat three bedroom houses as against the older model (two bedroom), so what we are doing now is working out the numbers, how much elevated and how much flat… the contractors are on a tight schedule to deliver the 50 lots.”

With respect to the Perseverance Phase Three infrastructure development, Narine said that the project is expected to be completed by October, to facilitate the construction of 178 additional elevated units. The roads have crusher run surface and the front section of the road is asphaled.

The Director of Projects is appealing to the beneficiaries to protect the roads and desist from storing construction

materials along the roadways, for periods longer than 24 hours.

Project Manager, Kennard Dazzel explained that an additional 20 three-bedroom houses are under construction. These buildings are about 850 square feet and consist of three bedrooms, toilet and bath. They are also elevated way beyond the existing road levels to alleviate any threat of flooding .

Dazzel said that the works started about five weeks ago and is expected to be completed within four weeks. These houses will cost $9M( $8.4M for the house and $600,000 for the land).

Other projects on the East Bank of Demerara include the electrification programnme at Farm, Eccles, Covent Gardens, Peters Hall and Barnwell.

Minister with responsibility for housing, Valerie Adams-Yearwood confirmed that the tenders are out for construction of the electrical network. The poles are on the ground, and transformers and cables have been shipped and are en route to Guyana. The planting of poles will commence shortly.

She explained that the Chief Executive Officer CEO) along with other technical officers are currently in China to test the conductors before they are shipped to Guyana.

By: Synieka Thorne