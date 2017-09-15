Institute of Creative Arts certifies its 4th batch of artists

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, September 15, 2017

Fifty-five students from the Institute of Creative Arts (ICA) graduated in various programmes at the institute’s 4th convocation ceremony Thursday evening, at the National Cultural Centre (NCC). The students were certified in the performing, visual and fine arts.

Delivering the feature address, Ministry of Social Cohesion, Deputy Permanent Secretary Steve Ninvalle commended the students for their achievement and advised them to promote lifelong learning habits.

“I wish to commend those who played a part in providing training, guidance or other support for the successful execution of this fourth convocation ceremony and let me also congratulate those who are graduating today. When you started out on this journey perhaps many of you were not sure of the kind of discipline to achieve in your respective field…I want to wish every success as you continue to practice and excel in your respective fields and strive for excellence.”

According to Ninvalle, the administration has invested in the establishment of the Institute because of the important role it plays in society and by extension the development of the country. He disclosed that the Ministry of Social Cohesion will soon welcome the imminent establishment of a state of the art ICA, “that will attract artist and artistes from the Caribbean who will want to come to impart their knowledge, share their experience with us, learn from us as well produce creative artists who will be able to stand side by side with other international artists”.

Despite challenges faced thus far, the institute has gained three new lecturers and added several new programmes to its curriculum.

Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke to some of the graduands and current students.

Marvis Hoppie: (Drawing – Part-time student) explained that his, “initial programme was to do drawing and photography but I did not get a photography lecturer so I am doing painting this semester so it feels like a continuation”. He encouraged other artists and students who have the aptitude and talent for creative arts to enroll at the institute. “It is a really good programme and you get to work with professionals and express yourselves.”

Jarryd Sankar: (Drawing and Leather craft – Part-time) explained that he initially undertook the programme as something to occupy his time and soon found them fulfilling. He noted that the lecturers are knowledgeable and assisted him in the completion of his course.

Sattie Udho: (Best Graduating Student – Theatre Arts) said graduating from her course is amazing, “we (fellow classmates) worked hard to finally be successful at the end”. She anticipates attaining a diploma in dancing, in an effort to improve the preforming art she loves.

Kimberly Manbodh: (Creative Arts) expressed that despite a long journey towards completion of her course, the experience has been wonderful – one she would not change. “I have learned a lot and expanded a lot in the art itself as well in dance…so it feels great it is finally graduation day so I am happy.”

The Institute of Creative Arts (ICA) seeks to empower artists through training for specific occupational roles in the creative sector. The academic units in the institute include the National School of Dance, the E.R Burrowes School of Arts, the National School of Music, and the National School of Theatre Arts and Drama.

By: Neola Damon