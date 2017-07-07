Latest update July 7th, 2017 7:06 PM

DPI, Guyana, Information For Nation Building

Inter-Ministerial task force to improve performance of manufacturing servicing industry -Minister of State

Jul 07, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News

DPI, Guyana, Friday, July 07, 2017

The government has established an inter-Ministerial taskforce, in an effort to stimulate and enhance the performance of the manufacturing and servicing sector, which plays an important role in the national economy.

The Ministerial team comprises of the Ministers of Finance, Winston Jordan, Business, Dominic Gaskin, Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman and Public Infrastructure, David Patterson. They are tasked with engaging the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) on the way forward.

This was announced by Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, during his weekly post-Cabinet press briefing, who said that the decision was made during Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, 04.

Minister Harmon explained that engagements between the taskforce and the GMSA will be held thrice annually, where they will establish performance indicators to measure the sector’s progress and efficacy. The three engagements will be held during the last week in July, October and March.

“So that information will be fed into the information budget cycle to inform the mid period assessment, the annual budget and early implementation,” Minister noted. He said that the engagements are to be opened and candid, and that after each meeting, a joint statement will be issued on matters discussed, agreements reached and a re-affirmation of commitment to ongoing engagements.

It is envisaged that these engagements will result in improved performance of the manufacturing servicing sector, and resonate in a more diversified economy in the medium and long term.

 

By: Synieka Thorne

