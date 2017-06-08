“International companies can survive in Guyana”, Minister Gaskin says as SOL Guyana launches new Fuel Save Gasoline and Diesel

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Thursday, June 08, 2017

Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin, was the keynote speaker at the launch of SOL Guyana Shell FuelSave at the Marriott Hotel Thursday evening. Minister Gaskin spoke to several issues including the need for businesses to constantly improve, investing in research and development, and the importance of authorized distributorship. He also addressed Guyana’s improved customer services; our ability to sustain international companies; and Guyana’s Green State Development Strategy.

The Minister of Business said, “For consumers it’s good to have choices and businesses must provide those choices. In business we must seek to constantly improve – what we do, as well as the quality of whatever product or service we provide. And it is through this constant quest for improvement on the part of businesses that even consumers of fairly standard products, like paint or gas, are provided with precisely formulated new varieties to suit their requirements or preferences.”

Minister Gaskin described Guyana’s ability to sustain international companies is a reflection of the country readiness to conduct business with the rest of the world and the economic opportunities that exist here. He highlighted that

Guyana is entering a new economic era, “One that will expose the country to international norms and standards in the world of business.”

“Guyana is expected to be producing oil by 2020. This is causing a lot of excitement both in and out of Guyana. It is also placing Guyana in the spotlight and this means that we can no longer do as we please without consequences”, the Minister added.

Minister Gaskin said, “One of the best ways to do this is to demonstrate that international companies can operate successfully in Guyana. We know this to be the case. And we need the rest of the world to know this also. It is also a good idea to let businesses understand the long-term vision of a country”.

Minister also wished the Management of SOL Guyana Incorporated success in their future endeavors and their product as well.

Outgoing General Manager of SOL Guyana Incorporated, Orlando Boxill in his remarks said that SOL Guyana’s objective is to offer quality petroleum products and energy solutions and to deliver on the commitment to provide excellent world class customer service and satisfaction.

Boxill noted that the company is proud of the achievements thus far and will continue to make more strides in the right direction, “SOL Guyana Incorporated will continue to serve and the company is enthusiastic about working with the government and other stakeholders.”

He added that the company will ensure that Guyanese motorists reap the benefits of fuel economy and engine maintenance available through Shell FuelSave Gasoline and Diesel.

Incoming General Manager of SOL Guyana Incorporated Liz Wyatt, said that the product’s launch is another tangible demonstration of the company’s determination to ensure that Guyanese motorists benefit from the best available fuel technologies designed to deliver the benefits that they deserve.

She added that many of the company’s core values are shared by the leaders and builders of the nation, “SOL is committed to continue working together with stakeholders to improve the quality of life not just for our customers’ bur for all Guyanese citizens”. These include, she further added, the shared policy of giving back to the local communities and continuing support for culture, education, sports and the arts in Guyana.

By: Gabreila Patram