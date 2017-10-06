International Experts to gather in Guyana for Internet Week 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, October 06, 2017

The business community in Guyana along with other stakeholders will benefit from a networking opportunity next week. Internet and Information Communications Technology (ICT) experts from around the world will gather in Georgetown to participate in the annual high-level Technology Conference to mark International Internet Week 2017.

The seminar will feature five days of technical capacity building discussions at the Guyana Pegasus Hotel from October 9 to 13, 2017.

At a press conference on Friday, Minister of Public Telecommunications, Catherine Hughes revealed that the aim of the forum is to provide a baseline and an opportunity to garner information on a number of current issues and activities that are ongoing in the telecommunications and ICT industries.

Lance Hinds, Ministerial Advisor and Head of the Industry and Innovation Unit of the ministry added that the week of activities will provide information on how the internet works, the way it is governed, and the policies for daily governance. He also disclosed that cybersecurity will be one of the major topics, given the constant evolution of the growing inventory of web-connected gadgets utilised in routine business transactions and critical services.

While the Ministry of Public Telecommunications will host this year’s conference, the event is being organised jointly with the Latin America and Caribbean Internet Addresses Registry (LACNIC) who distributes and manages internet number resources in the region. Other bodies participating include the Internet Society (ISOC), Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU) and the Caribbean Network Operators Group (CaribNOG).

The opening day, which has been designated ICT Awareness Day, will introduce discussions on cybersecurity, social networking and digital responsibility among other topics. ISOC and ICANN are expected to lead the discussion on Internet Governance on day two. The final day has been reserved for youths and budding ICT specialists and is open to secondary and tertiary level students, youths utilising community ICT hubs, and other young people interested in carving out a career in IT.

By: Gabreila Patram