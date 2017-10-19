Latest update October 19th, 2017 10:05 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

Internet Week Guyana advances Caribbean tech development agenda

Oct 19, 2017 Government, Ministry of Public Telecommunications, News, Press Releases

Around the world, the growing sophistication of cyber criminals is challenging the capacity of governments, businesses and individuals to defend themselves.

Within the Caribbean, governments are forging strategic partnerships with regional actors like the Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU) and the Caribbean Network Operators Group (CaribNOG), the region’s largest volunteer-based community of network engineers, computer security experts and tech aficionados.

Organizers of Internet Week Guyana, representing the government of Guyana, regional and international Internet development bodies, take a photo call at the fifteenth meeting of the Caribbean Network Operators Group (CaribNOG), held at the Pegasus Hotel, Georgetown, Guyana, on October 11, as part of the Internet Week Guyana. PHOTO COURTESY CaribNOG.

Recently, CaribNOG and the CTU collaborated with the Government of Guyana and other Internet organisations to host the inaugural Internet Week Guyana. International collaborators included the Internet Society, the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), the American Registry for Internet Numbers (ARIN), and the Latin America and Caribbean Internet Addresses Registry (LACNIC).

The five-day conference focused on building human resource capacity in cyber security and other key technology-related areas.

“The government of Guyana has been investing heavily in education and capacity building programs over the past two years. The idea of Internet Week Guyana came as a result of our collaborations with regional and international NGOs involved in the technology education space. And our collaboration bore fruit from the first day of Internet Week Guyana to the last,” said Catherine Hughes, Minister of Public Telecommunications, and host of the pioneering event.

The event attracted more than 400 participants, including public and private sector officials, telecommunications and computer networking specialists, entrepreneurs, and secondary school students.

“Private sector leaders, law enforcement and judicial offers, academia and civil society all have a collective responsibility to ensure that citizens, businesses and governments are safer and more secure in the digital age,” said Bevil Wooding, Caribbean Outreach Manager at ARIN, and one of the co-organisers of the event.

“We encourage Caribbean governments to develop legislative agendas and increase intra-regional cooperation, in order to strengthen the region’s overall cyber security capability,” said Kevon Swift, Head of Strategic Relations and Integration at LACNIC, another coordinator for the event.

Throughout the week, representatives from participating organisations demonstrated practical ways in which stakeholders could work together to strengthen and secure Caribbean networks.

Stephen Lee, a CaribNOG co-founder, translated global cyber security issues into Caribbean priorities, outlining some of the challenges and opportunities of special relevance to the region.

Albert Daniels, Senior Manager for Stakeholder Engagement in the Caribbean at ICANN, outlined that organisation’s work in supporting secure network deployments around the world.

A cross-section of Guyanese secondary school students who participated in the Caribbean Telecommunications Union’s Youth ICT Day, held at the Pegasus Hotel, Georgetown, Guyana, on October 13, as part of the Internet Week Guyana. PHOTO COURTESY CaribNOG.

Shernon Osepa, Manager, Regional Affairs for Latin America and the Caribbean at the Internet Society, took the occasion to formally launch the Internet Society Guyana Chapter, with Nancy Quiros, Manager of Chapter Development in Latin America and the Caribbean at the Internet Society. Lance Hinds, Special Advisor to the Minister of Public Telecommunications, is serving as the chapter’s Interim President.

But the exclamation mark on the weeklong event was undoubtedly a gathering of young people, hosted by the CTU, on the conference’s closing day. About 300 students representing secondary schools from across the country took part in the all-day agenda. Educational videos, interactive presentations and lively Q&A sessions all helped bring new awareness to cyber-safety and cyber security for youth.

“The CTU continues to support the development of the Information and Communication Technologies sector in the region, including an emphasis on harnessing the potential of the youth,” said Michelle Garcia, Communications Specialist at the CTU.

Following the meeting there were several calls for Internet Week Guyana to be made a fixture on the country’s event calendar. Now the real work continues, to convert the high interest in the meeting into tangible national benefit.

 

BY GERARD BEST

 

Recent Articles

President swears in Justice (ret’d) Patterson as new GECOM Chairman

President swears in Justice (ret’d) Patterson as new GECOM Chairman

Oct 19, 2017

Georgetown, Guyana – (October 19, 2017) President David Granger, this evening, swore in Justice (Retired) James Patterson as the new Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) in keeping with Article 161 (2) of the Constitution of Guyana.  The Head of State placed reliance on the...
Read More
Luminous Women treat senior citizens to lunch and a movie

Luminous Women treat senior citizens to lunch and...

Oct 19, 2017

Internet Week Guyana advances Caribbean tech development agenda

Internet Week Guyana advances Caribbean tech...

Oct 19, 2017

Excitement in the air as Lethem moves to Township status

Excitement in the air as Lethem moves to Township...

Oct 19, 2017

President to attend CARICOM/Mexico Summit in Belize

President to attend CARICOM/Mexico Summit in...

Oct 19, 2017

Hundreds benefitted from Agriculture open day

Hundreds benefitted from Agriculture open day

Oct 19, 2017

Cabinet approves eight members of the Local Government Commission

Cabinet approves eight members of the Local...

Oct 19, 2017

Toropara mining head apologises as Min. Broomes commits to syndicates’ development

Toropara mining head apologises as Min. Broomes...

Oct 19, 2017

Diwali the festival of joyous lights observed by Guyanese

Diwali the festival of joyous lights observed by...

Oct 19, 2017

Government announces increase in minimum wage and public servants’ salaries

Government announces increase in minimum wage and...

Oct 19, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 396 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,072,061 hits