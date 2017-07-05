Latest update July 5th, 2017 5:40 PM

DPI, Guyana, Information For Nation Building

Latest News

Investment in public education system is major priority for Government – Minister Harmon

Jul 05, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News, Press Releases

Georgetown, Guyana – (July 5, 2017) Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon said that the task of preparing the young generation for leadership of Guyana falls primarily on the public education system; noting that while the private schools seem to be attaining higher pass rates at examinations, they only account for about one-third of the total number of students who wrote the examination. It is for this reason he said, that the Government, as a matter of policy, allocated $144M to implement measures that would improve the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA)  results, particularly in mathematics and English. The Minister made these remarks today, at the Ann’s Grove Primary School’s graduation ceremony.

Ann’s Grove Primary School’s top student, Ms. Shoneza Adams being presented with school supplies from Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon.

“We have to produce out of the public schools in Guyana the quality of individuals who can take their places in a worlds that is changing, in a country that is going green, we want to produce environmentalists, scientists, biologists, doctors, lawyers, people who can move the country forward to its rightful place in the world… I am happy to see the turn around that is taking place education. It is our responsibility as a Government to ensure that the education system is given the resources that it needs, more importantly, it is our responsibility to ensure that the public education system get the quality of resources that it requires from the State,” he said.

Minister Harmon said that while the improvement in this year’s NGSA results is indeed significant and ought to be celebrated, it is just a small step in a long journey to ensure that Guyanese students, regardless of where they live, excel.

Turning to the graduating class, the Minister said that the world is constantly changing and must be able to embrace and adapt to these changes. He also called for greater partnership between teachers, parents and the community at large to ensure that children are not led astray. “I want to encourage you to take your education seriously…Remember education is a partnership between the State, the parents, the teachers, the students and the Parent Teachers’ Association and as a Government we will continue to do our best to ensure that the facilities are provided for you.”

The Minister also distributed a quantity of school supplies to the graduating class. This year, the school’s top student, Ms. Shoneza Adams, secured a place at President’s College with 494 marks.

 

Book bags filled with stationery and other school supplies were distributed to the students who graduated.

Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon addressing Ann’s Grove Primary School’s graduating class of 2017.

 

A section of the audience at the Ann’s Grove Primary School.

 

Recent Articles

Investment in public education system is major priority for Government – Minister Harmon

Investment in public education system is major priority for...

Jul 05, 2017

Georgetown, Guyana – (July 5, 2017) Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon said that the task of preparing the young generation for leadership of Guyana falls primarily on the public education system; noting that while the private schools seem to be attaining higher pass rates at examinations,...
Read More
Contract awarded for $3B water treatment facilities in three communities

Contract awarded for $3B water treatment...

Jul 05, 2017

GASA/FINA host five days Intermediate Officials Clinic – Ahead of Goodwill swim championships set for August

GASA/FINA host five days Intermediate Officials...

Jul 05, 2017

Plegtanker Health Centre to be commissioned in August- to benefit entire East Bank Berbice

Plegtanker Health Centre to be commissioned in...

Jul 05, 2017

Study reveals aviation economic activities contribute $20.7B annually

Study reveals aviation economic activities...

Jul 05, 2017

Engage foreign states, reject insularity, respect citizens’ rights- President Granger urged at opening of 38th CARICOM Conference of Heads of Government meeting

Engage foreign states, reject insularity, respect...

Jul 05, 2017

Diaspora in Grenada urged to invest in Guyana

Diaspora in Grenada urged to invest in Guyana

Jul 05, 2017

Preparation for Mahdia Township moving apace

Preparation for Mahdia Township moving apace

Jul 04, 2017

41% of Region Six 2017 capital projects completed

41% of Region Six 2017 capital projects completed

Jul 04, 2017

T&HD Advisory Council resuscitated after 19 years

T&HD Advisory Council resuscitated after 19...

Jul 04, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 351 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 798,852 hits