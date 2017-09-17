Island Style Cafe and Wine Bar taking your taste buds on a journey

DPI, GUYANA Saturday, September 16, 2017

Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin officially launched the re-branded Island Style Cafe and Wine Bar, at 50 Brickdam, Georgetown, on Saturday. Whilst delivering remarks the minister noted that Guyana’s tourism sector continues to develop.

Minister Gaskin added that while hinterland tourism will be developed, it is imperative that coastland tourism also progresses. He explained that with increased investments in businesses like the Island Style Cafe and Wine Bar, tourists will have a variety to choose from when visiting Guyana.

He jocularly noted, “Tourists tend to eat more while being on vacation”.

A Selection of the wines at the Island Style Cafe & Bar Persons in attendance at the rebranding and launch of Island Style Cafe and Bar Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin Proprietor of Island Style Cafe & Wine Bar, Valerie Grant

Valerie Grant, Proprietor of the Cafe and Bar, who has been residing in Guyana for a few years noted there was a need for good Caribbean food, hence the establishment of the cafe. However, she soon realised patrons were requesting wine with their meals.

“I like a good glass of wine and I also like to visit vineyards”, she remarked.

Grant said that after much discussion with some of her colleagues, they decided that the Wine Bar would be a “fantastic” addition to the business.

The Island Style Cafe and Bar will offer a variety of cuisines on different days of the week. The business operates under the mandate of “Taking your taste buds on a journey around the Caribbean”.

By: Gabreila Patram