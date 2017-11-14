Issano, Karrau to Buckhall road works progressing

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, November 14, 2017

Rehabilitation of the Issano and Karrau to Buckhall roads are major projects being undertaken by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure in Region Seven.

Hinterland Engineer, at the ministry, Jeffrey Walcott explained to the Department of Public Information (DPI) that phase one of works on the Issano road are some 40 percent completed.

He noted that the works which commenced three months ago will see rehabilitation on 35 miles along the roadway to White Hill. Walcott added that the existing road is comprised of sand but will be upgraded to an unpaved laterite road.

The Issano road runs 75 miles from the Bartica/Potaro road and extends approximately 52 miles to the Issano landing. The roadway which is primarily used by miners has deteriorated over the years making travel arduous. Walcott said the Ministry is working towards upgrading the stretch of road that runs directly to the landing during the second phase of the project, which is expected to commence next year.

A contract for the sum of $92M was awarded to Mekdeci Mining Company (MMC) for rehabilitative works on the thoroughfare. Executive Director at MMC, Mark Soares said works are progressing.

“The road was a very narrow sand road. Two vehicles couldn’t pass one another on the road and we are trying to widen it to three times the width right now. Current width of the laterite is 21 inches and there is another seven or eight feet of clearing on both sides. Some places (on the road) we are doing is 12 inches thick of laterite.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry is also rehabilitating the Karrau to Buckhall road in the region, to allow residents, miners, and loggers easier access between the two communities.

A $98M contract for works on the Karrau to Buckhall road was awarded to International Import and Supplies, who is also responsible for the upgrade of the almost completed Port Kaituma to Mathews Ridge road. The project which only began one month ago is 15 percent completed.

Four bridges within the Karrau to Buckhall corridor are also slated for maintenance repairs. Walcott underscored that “bridges have always been one of the sore points for hinterland corridors because the kind of loads they face and the maintenance associated with it. Our design department specifically bridges has modified the design to make a more economical and robust bridge capable of carrying 40 tons so those will be built along this corridor.”

He added that the roadways are being adjusted to accommodate the bridges, which are also being elevated to counteract high water levels during the wet season.

Karrau’s Toshao, Bertelle Thomas commended the road works. He said “before the road (Karrau to Buckhall) was repaired we used the same road; at that time and for up to seven miles it was filled with potholes which were negatively affecting the residents especially those using it on a daily basis. Now that it is rehabilitated it will be a 100 percent better and will benefit everyone on a positive side.”

By: Ranetta La Fleur