Issuance of new radio licences ‘fit and proper’ – GNBA Chairman

Jan 05, 2018 Government, News, Office of the Prime Minister

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, January 5, 2018

The Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA) today issued six new licences for radio broadcast.

Chairman of the GNBA, Leslie Sobers, said the issuance of the licences was “fit and proper” given the applicants were “lingering” in the system. “And all things being considered they have brought themselves into full compliance with the regulations governing the issuance of radio licences,” Sobers said at a simple signing and presentation ceremony of the licences at the GNBA’s headquarters, Lamaha Street.

Chairman of the GNBA Leslie Sobers pose with the new recipients of radio licence.

The new radio frequencies include secondary, tertiary and mostly primary. The recipients are Blackman and Sons, CNS Channel Six, Brutal Grouping, Two Brother’s Inc, National Media and Broadcasting and Panicle.

Managing Director of CNS Channel Six, Savitri Sharma said her company had applied more than 20 years ago. “I know it means a lot to CN. It does mean a lot because he has tried so many times and so long that I don’t know if he really believes that he got it today,” she said.

Another recipient, CEO of Brutal Grouping, Christian Duncan, said he is expecting to be on-air within two months’ time.  “We own Brutal Tracks Recording Studio. We’ve been in the business of recording local talent from about 2004 so this allows us a channel so that we can allow the rest of the country to hear the works that are being manufactured on the local scale and in the Caribbean,” Duncan said.

Meanwhile, Sobers announced that the GNBA’s board is examining moving away from annual licencing of radio frequencies. “We’re contemplating a longer period of licencing maybe two or three years for the start,” he reported.

Sobers pointed out that the law makes provision for as much as 10 years to be granted on a licence, however, he noted that the Authority’s monitoring process will need to be strengthened. “We’re trying to make things as easy as could be for broadcasters.”

CEO of Brutal Grouping Christian Duncan receiving his licence.

CN Sharma and his wife, Savitri Sharma receiving their licence from Chairman of the GNBA Leslie Sobers.

 

By: Tiffny Rhodius

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

