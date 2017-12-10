Issuing of passport in Region 6 soon to be realised

DPI, Guyana, Saturday, December 9, 2017

Residents of the East Berbice-Corentyne region will soon be able to forgo travelling to Georgetown to uplift their passports, as a Passport and Immigration Office is slated to be constructed in the Fort Ordnance, Canjie Berbice area.

Minister of Citizenship, Winston Felix at the sod turning ceremony on Saturday, said the establishment of the new passport office in the Region Six area aims to bring the delivery of passports services to residents within their area.

“It is with your comfort in mind that the improvement of the efficiency within the immigration department, as well as the decentralisation of services, is being undertaken at this time,” Felix said.

Minister Felix said the initiative came as result of reducing lengthy lines at the Georgetown Passport Office. He assured with the construction of the building, quality services will be delivered to persons in the region.

He also noted improvements made within the immigration sector over the past two years and added that the government is in the process of digitising all of its services, including the immigration department.

Additionally, Minister Felix revealed that his ministry is hoping to establish passport and immigration offices in Bartica, Anna Regina, Mahdia and Linden in 2018.

Meanwhile, Mayor of New Amsterdam, Winifred Heywood expressed satisfaction with the establishment of the project. “I am not only pleased with this project, I am also pleased with all the developments in this town,” Heywood remarked.

The building is expected to be built under a $57.5 M contract with the M&P Investment Company.

According to the Contractor, Pierre Walcott, the project has already started and has provided jobs for 25 contractors. The building is expected to be completed in April 2018.

By: Crystal Stoll