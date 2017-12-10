Latest update December 9th, 2017 11:13 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Issuing of passport in Region 6 soon to be realised

Dec 09, 2017 Citizenship, Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News

DPI, Guyana, Saturday, December 9, 2017

Residents of the East Berbice-Corentyne region will soon be able to forgo travelling to Georgetown to uplift their passports, as a Passport and Immigration Office is slated to be constructed in the Fort Ordnance, Canjie Berbice area.

Picture of the proposed Passport and Immigration Building in Region Six.

Minister of Citizenship, Winston Felix at the sod turning ceremony on Saturday, said the establishment of the new passport office in the Region Six area aims to bring the delivery of passports services to residents within their area.

“It is with your comfort in mind that the improvement of the efficiency within the immigration department, as well as the decentralisation of services, is being undertaken at this time,” Felix said.

Minister Felix said the initiative came as result of reducing lengthy lines at the Georgetown Passport Office. He assured with the construction of the building, quality services will be delivered to persons in the region.

He also noted improvements made within the immigration sector over the past two years and added that the government is in the process of digitising all of its services, including the immigration department.

Hon. Winston Felix, Minister of Citizenship, Abena Moore, Permanent Secretary, MOTP and Winifred Heywood, Mayor of New Amsterdam, turning the sod at the proposed site.

Additionally, Minister Felix revealed that his ministry is hoping to establish passport and immigration offices in Bartica, Anna Regina, Mahdia and Linden in 2018.

Meanwhile, Mayor of New Amsterdam, Winifred Heywood expressed satisfaction with the establishment of the project.  “I am not only pleased with this project, I am also pleased with all the developments in this town,” Heywood remarked.

The building is expected to be built under a $57.5 M contract with the M&P Investment Company.

According to the Contractor, Pierre Walcott, the project has already started and has provided jobs for 25 contractors. The building is expected to be completed in April 2018.

 

Winifred Heywood, Mayor of New Amsterdam.

Hon. Winston Felix, Minister of Citizenship.

Pierre Walcott, Contractor, M&P Investment Company.

 

 

By: Crystal Stoll

 

Recent Articles

Remarks By the Mrs Sita Nagamootoo Wife of the Prime Minister & First Vice President Of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana Guyana National Newspapers Limited (GNNL) Women’s Forum Theme | Women Empowerment GNNL Compound, Georgetown

Remarks By the Mrs Sita Nagamootoo Wife of the Prime Minister...

Dec 09, 2017

  Georgetown, Guyana, Saturday, December 9, 2017- Tomorrow is International Human Rights Day, and I welcomed this forum as opportune to deal with a basic human rights issue, which is the full empowerment of women. Empowerment is the possession of authority and power to do something, within...
Read More
Issuing of passport in Region 6 soon to be realised

Issuing of passport in Region 6 soon to be...

Dec 09, 2017

Fourth annual North Pakaraima Expo launched

Fourth annual North Pakaraima Expo launched

Dec 09, 2017

The ML Troy W prison vessel officially launched

The ML Troy W prison vessel officially launched

Dec 09, 2017

Small businesses have the potential to grow this economy – Minister Jordan

Small businesses have the potential to grow this...

Dec 08, 2017

Opposition Caught in time warp – Prime Minister

Opposition Caught in time warp – Prime Minister

Dec 08, 2017

Time to support our own – Minister Jordan tells National Assembly

Time to support our own – Minister Jordan...

Dec 08, 2017

Ministers of government walk in protest of “Vulgarians”

Ministers of government walk in protest of...

Dec 08, 2017

Adopt and embrace safety- Minister Scott tells GPL’s graduates

Adopt and embrace safety- Minister Scott tells...

Dec 08, 2017

GO-Invest targets $154B investments for 2018

GO-Invest targets $154B investments for 2018

Dec 08, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 404 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,249,641 hits