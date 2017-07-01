It in the interest of Dr. Singh to present himself to be questioned by SOCU-Minister Harmon

DPI/GINA, Guyana, Saturday, July 1, 2017

“I don’t know that you can put yourself in the place of someone who is under investigation”, so said Minister of State Joseph Harmon Yesterday. His reaction was in response to a purported statement issued to the press by former Minister and Attorney General Anil Nandlall that he was prepared to answer questions instead of his former ministerial colleague Dr. Ashni Singh. Dr. Singh served as Finance Minister under the previous government is ostensibly being represented by Nandlall who is himself under investigation. Dr. Singh was responsible for several matters being investigated by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU)

Minister Harmon at the post-Cabinet media briefing at the Ministry of the Presidency, posited, that “The lawyer, at best, represents the interest of his client. He cannot replace his client. Because if SOCU or whoever decides to go and charge, Mr. Nandlall is not going to stand up in the docks for anybody. So it is important for us to understand that Mr. Ashni Singh or Dr. Singh is the person who is of interest and therefore it might be in his interest to present himself to be questioned.”

He added, “If he has nothing to fear, I think he can come back and deal with it. I don’t understand the insertion of Mr. Nandlall into this process. He is already a part of and being investigated in the same process so I think there might be an issue there but this is just my take on the matter.”

SOCU has indicated that serious efforts to question former NICIL Executive Director Winston Brassington and Dr. Singh in connection with the findings of a forensic audit into the management of NICIL, were underway.

Former Auditor General Anand Goolsarran, handed over his report on NICIL’s past operations to government about 18 months ago and there is growing concern that an investigation is being conducted without the key players being questioned.

Goolsarran, among other things, recommended criminal and or disciplinary action against all those responsible for the interception of state revenues totaling $26.858 billion in violation of the Constitution.

By: Paul McAdam