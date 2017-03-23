Jagdeo should have requested a review of GECOM Chairman’s qualities– Harmon

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon said that the Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo should have written to President David Granger requesting a review of the list of qualities for the candidate for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) chairman.

“If in fact the Leader of the Opposition had an issue with the qualities that were listed, then the practical thing to do will be to write the President stating your issues and request reconsideration,” Minister Harmon told media operatives at a post-Cabinet press briefing, today.

The Minister was responding to a question raised regarding the qualities expected of prospective candidates for the GECOM chairmanship. The President had said that the candidate must not have any alignment to a political party or must not be an activist. The Leader of the Opposition said it is now difficult to choose a chairman given the qualities laid out by the President.

Minister Harmon explained that there were consultations between the President and Jadgeo, in the presence of the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams, SC and PPP/C Member of Parliament (MP) Anil Nandlall, where the Leader of the Opposition requested of the president that he explain what were the qualities the chairman must possess.

The president then wrote the Leader of the Opposition informing him of those qualities, Minister Harmon said. “These are matters that are related to the way in which articles in our Constitution are given effect. Some things are not specifically stated and in this case the qualities were not stated anywhere. The president upon request from the Leader of the Opposition provided those qualities…I cannot understand that you cannot find Guyanese of quality to fit the bill,” he said.

