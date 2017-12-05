Job creation a priority for Social Protection Ministry

DPI, Guyana, Monday, December 4, 2017

Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection, Keith Scott on the first day of debates on the 2018 Budget in Parliament, said it reflects the ongoing development of the government.

According to Minister Scott, the budget is a people-centered one which addresses the concerns of human development within the country and caters to all Guyanese. He stated that job creation will take priority for his Ministry, following its successes in several 2017 initiatives.

As such, the minister revealed that the Youths Involvement Project of Guyana (YIPOG), Youths Entrepreneurial Skills Training (YEST) and Hinterland Employment and Youths Scheme (HEYS) will be financed at a cost of $1.7 billion and more.

“The budget provides for the unleashing of the energies and creativity of the youths on whose shoulders the development of this nation rests. A variety of programmes were crafted to ensure that youths attain the relevant skill sets required for the job market,” Minister Scott said.

The Minister also revealed that the sum of $150 million will be allocated to the Sustainable Livelihood and Entrepreneurial Development (SLED) programme to further promote and develop co-operative societies in Hinterland regions.

According to Minister Scott, a sum of US$12 million will see four Co-operative Societies being established in the Buxton, Ithaca, BV/Triumph and Mocha areas. This, he believes, will lead to the creation of over 160 jobs on a sustainable basis.

Meanwhile, replying to criticisms from Opposition MP, Neil Kumar in relation to old-age-pension, Minister Scott explained the pension was raised by 49 percent over a period of five years. He revealed that with plans to improve the quality of life for the senior citizens, a sum of $50 million has been allocated to upgrade the Palms Geriatric Home.

Again, rebutting criticisms from the opposition on the lack of developments within the town of Linden, Minister Scott highlighted that the extractive sector inclusive of bauxite will be expanded and will a see tax free overtime inflow of $173 million.

The minister believes the 2018 budget is one that will further boost the economy and develop the nation.

“…Budget 2018 is one with a human face, it is people oriented and it is one with a life and purpose…it caters to the needs of the young, the employed, the unemployed, the able, the differently abled and our senior citizens,” said Minister Scott.

By: Crystal Stoll

