Joint Statement from the Government of Guyana and the Guyana Teachers’ Union

Oct 30, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News, Press Releases
His Excellency, President David Granger met a delegation from the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU), today, at State House to discuss the way forward with regard to negotiations between the Government and the Union.
During the meeting the two sides agreed to the establishment of a High-Level Task Force comprising on one hand, representatives from the Ministries of Education, Finance, Communities, Public Service and Presidency and, on the other hand, representatives from the Union. The Task Force is expected to be constituted by Wednesday, November 1, 2017.
The Minister of Education, Hon. Nicolette Henry has consented to taking the issue of the composition of the Task Force to Cabinet tomorrow, Tuesday, October 31, 2017.
The Task Force will hold its first meeting to establish timelines for its meetings and the completion of its work. The Union has agreed to provide a complete dossier of its financial and non-financial submissions by Wednesday, November 1, 2017.
The President proposed that the discussions take a holistic view on the improvement of the education sector. The Task Force will also take account of the findings of the Commission of Inquiry into the Education Sector in Guyana and other matters relating to the well being of teachers and students.
In the meantime, teachers will enjoy an interim salary increase ranging from six to eight percent, retroactive to January 1, 2017.
Hon. Nicolette Henry
Minister of Education
Ms. Lesmeine Collins, First Vice President,
Guyana Teachers Union
