Latest update June 16th, 2017 6:30 PM

Information For Nation Building

Latest News

June 16 Parliamentary Sitting now underway

Jun 16, 2017 Government, News, Parliament

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Friday, June 16, 2017

The 65th sitting of the National Assembly continues today in the Parliament Chambers.

On the Order Paper today, is the second reading of the Tobacco Control Bill 2017 and the several motions under Public Business. The latter includes the “Revocation of the Commission of Inquiry surrounding the claims of Amerindian land titling, the individual, joint or communal ownership of lands acquired by freed Africana and any other land titling in Guyana”

Also on the agenda is the moving of several motions for adoption by the House. These are the “consideration of the report of the commission of inquiry into GuySuCo by the Parliamentary Sectoral Committee on Economic Services”, Parliamentary Sectoral Committee on Social Services and adoptions of Public Account Committee reports for 2010 to 2011 and Standing Committee of Appointments report on the nominations and appointments for the Ethnic Relations Commission.

 

By: Paul McAdam

Recent Articles

Private forestry operators’ to be more efficient through FAO, EU-FLEGT project

Private forestry operators’ to be more efficient through FAO,...

Jun 16, 2017

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Friday, June 16, 2017 Private forestry operators are benefitting from a project that will build their capacity to operate more efficiently in the forestry sector as Guyana continues its preparations for entering the European Union- Forest Law Enforcement, Governance and Trade...
Read More
ExxonMobil has six months to present local content plan

ExxonMobil has six months to present local...

Jun 16, 2017

Hinterland Electricity Entities Board of Director appointed

Hinterland Electricity Entities Board of Director...

Jun 16, 2017

Land COI seeks to resolve trickery of previous administration

Land COI seeks to resolve trickery of previous...

Jun 16, 2017

406 Vacancies to be filled at GuySuCo Uitvlugt Estate

406 Vacancies to be filled at GuySuCo Uitvlugt...

Jun 16, 2017

Cabinet tasked Ministers for expedient resolution of detained Haitians

Cabinet tasked Ministers for expedient resolution...

Jun 16, 2017

Dr. Roopnaraine’s reshuffle to be discussed between President and WPA executives

Dr. Roopnaraine’s reshuffle to be discussed...

Jun 16, 2017

June 16 Parliamentary Sitting now underway

June 16 Parliamentary Sitting now underway

Jun 16, 2017

More training for Police Officers

More training for Police Officers

Jun 16, 2017

Decision to rebuild Brickdam Secondary School not set in stone – Chief Education Officer

Decision to rebuild Brickdam Secondary School not...

Jun 16, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

GINA Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 344 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 742,265 hits