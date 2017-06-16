June 16 Parliamentary Sitting now underway

Jun 16, 2017 Government, News, Parliament
DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Friday, June 16, 2017
The 65th sitting of the National Assembly continues today in the Parliament Chambers.
On the Order Paper today, is the second reading of the Tobacco Control Bill 2017 and the several motions under Public Business. The latter includes the “Revocation of the Commission of Inquiry surrounding the claims of Amerindian land titling, the individual, joint or communal ownership of lands acquired by freed Africana and any other land titling in Guyana”
Also on the agenda is the moving of several motions for adoption by the House. These are the “consideration of the report of the commission of inquiry into GuySuCo by the Parliamentary Sectoral Committee on Economic Services”, Parliamentary Sectoral Committee on Social Services and adoptions of Public Account Committee reports for 2010 to 2011 and Standing Committee of Appointments report on the nominations and appointments for the Ethnic Relations Commission.
By: Paul McAdam
