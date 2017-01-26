Justice Kennard to demit office in February-“performed excellently”- Security Minister

GINA, GUYANA, Thursday, January 26, 2017

Chairman of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA), Justice Cecil Kennard is set to demit office in February 2017. According to Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan, the removal of Justice Kennard is by an Executive order by President David Granger.

Minister Ramjattan noted that Justice Kennard’s removal from the Chairmanship position is due to his age. However, the Minister pointed out that Justice Kennard has over the years “performed excellently”. Minister Ramjattan explained that even while the government was in Opposition, Justice Kennard has been giving excellent reports.

“He is Chancellor, he is a quality jurist and of course he knows the job of the judges rules, how policemen should behave, the norms that go with that highly professional vocation and so he has performed very well and he has done almost on every score the right things in relation to his recommendations after the investigations” the Minister explained.

The selection process for the appointment of a new Chairman is expected to begin soon. However, the Security Minister could not speak to any particular person who will succeed Justice Kennard. That responsibility Minister Khemraj noted is the responsibility of President David Granger.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite