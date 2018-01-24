Kaieteur news headline, a plot to sell newspapers – Dr. Thomas

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, January 24, 2018

Economist Dr. Clive Thomas has debunked the headline of an article published on January 22, 2018, edition of Kaieteur News, stating that the reporter was definitely seeking mileage for the newspaper.

The renowned economist met with the Department of Public Information (DPI) today to respond to the headline which dubbed “ExxonMobil will try to rob us as much as they can”.

“The obvious comment that I’d like to make is that the reporter is trying to sell newspapers’ that is why that particular headline was there,” Dr. Thomas said in reference to the article.

Meanwhile, in further comments expanding on the state of affairs of the retrenched sugar workers, Dr. Thomas said that the government will never be able to do enough for each of them, however, the administration remains caring for everyone affected.

He explained that the alternative livelihood programme being conducted by GuySuCo includes partnerships with several government ministries and the company is also working within the affected communities to help in the rebuilding process.

“Right now, we are offering training in alternative skills. We have had some classes which we have had successful training for. like carpentry, catering etc. and we are hoping to extend that because we feel this is an opportunity to reconstitute the communities in which sugar used to be produced,” Dr. Thomas said.

Minister of Agriculture Noel Holder reported in Parliament recently that all retrenched workers receiving below $500,000 will be paid their full severance by the end of January 2018.

Meanwhile, several government ministers are expected to meet with the affected sugar workers soon.

