Kairuni residents to get potable water soon

GINA, Guyana, Wednesday, April 26, 2017

For the first time, residents of Kairuni on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway will have access to potable water. The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is in the process of creating a project design for the area.

This was announced at meeting at the Kairuni Nursery School during a recent ministerial outreach which was led by Minister within the Ministry of Communities, Dawn Hastings-Williams.

GWI’s Engineer, Khemraj Persaud explained that the water company is currently conducting an analysis of the area to determine the population, the existing infrastructure, and to examine the current source of water.

“Right now we are coming up with a project design in terms of a well, and one of the major challenges is…the houses are very far apart, however the main thing we are focusing on is getting a well down in the area and running some distribution lines,” Persaud revealed.

Persaud said that once the design stage is completed, the implementation process will begin. “We can safely say another three months from now we should be able to get something down…once the funding and everything is coming forth we will get that done,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister Hastings-Williams told the residents that the government is committed to ensuring that they have access to all the necessary amenities for a good life. She reminded that only last month, GWI commissioned water distribution systems in Silver Hill, Waiakabra and Hill Foot, communities along the Soesdyke/ Linden Highway. It was the first time the residents of these communities got access to potable water.

The minister also noted that for the first time GWI is equipped with a laboratory so they are testing the quality of water to see if there is any contamination. This, she said, is part of the process of ensuring quality of service to the citizens.

As it relates to the new water system for Kairuni, Minister Hastings-Williams told the residents that putting in infrastructure such as wells, takes time, “so even though we may want to dig a well tomorrow in your community, it is a process which involves procurement and so on…but do not be afraid, soon I will be back to commission your well in Kairuni,” Minister Hastings- Williams assured.

By: Synieka Thorne