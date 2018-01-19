Karasabai’s Community Development Project to be launched on Saturday

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, January 18, 2018

Karasabai, located in the South Pakaraimas District, Region Nine, will be launching a tourism package, as part of its Community Development Project (CDP) on Saturday, November 20.

Karasabai is one of the most developed Indigenous Village in Region Nine, with a population of approximately 1,260 residents, most of whom are of the Makushi tribe.

In a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock said the $5M project is a significant one for this vastly developing community.

Describing the beauty of Karasabai and what it has to offer, Minister Allicock explained that “The natural surrounding is an attraction in itself. We have the culture and the people, wildlife, the large anteater and a number of unique species of birds.”

Minister Allicock also highlighted the job opportunities that will be created from the project, since there will be a need for caterers, tour guides, bartenders, cleaners, transportation, and persons to provide the handicraft, foodstuff, among others.

He added that the ministry will be working together with the community to provide further training and facilitate exchange programmes from other tourism communities such as Rewa and Surama in the North Rupununi.

Karasabai is just one of several communities who are venturing into tourism through their CDP, which falls under the ambit of the Amerindian Development Fund (ADF).

Minister Allicock explained that the ministry has been collaborating with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to provide training for communities in the area of management, transparency, and accountability. According to the Minister, the intention is to equip the residents with the necessary skills to manage their own affairs.

The Community Development Projects (CDP) is in its second phase; over 100 communities were selected to execute the project which includes farming, agro-processing, aquaculture, poultry and cattle rearing, mining, village infrastructure including; construction of village office and multi-purpose building, village shop and museum, and transportation and tourism.

The project aims to strengthen entrepreneurial and institutional capacities of the village economy of Amerindian communities, improve linkages with the private sector to further develop value chains and strengthen institutional frameworks to support local economies.

By: Synieka Thorne

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/