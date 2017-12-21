Latest update December 22nd, 2017 6:03 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Karassabai receives $1.5M to furnish Amerindian Hostel

Dec 21, 2017 Government, Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, News

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, December 21, 2017

The community of Karassabai, South Pakaraimas, Region Nine received the sum of $1.5M under the government’s Presidential Grant Fund programme, to furnish the sub-district’s Amerindian Hostel.

Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affair Sydney Allicock handing over the cheque to the Toshao of Karassabai.

The cheque was handed over to the community, by Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Sydney Allicock during his visit to the region, on Wednesday.

The Presidential Grant programme is an annual fund made available to communities engaging in green sustainable projects, such as, cash crop cultivation, community buildings, eco-tourism projects, village canteens and shops, general transportation and village markets among other projects.

Additionally, an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) was handed over to Community Development Officer (CDO), Shurland Davis.

Minister Allicock explained that his office recognises that there is need for more communication between the ministry and the South Pakaraimas peoples, hence the provision of the ATV, to the CDO.

CDOs are deployed in the various sub-regions of Regions One, Seven, Eight and Nine, to monitor all village activities and projects. Likewise, they facilitate visits of government officials, provide logistical information to authorised representatives of governmental organisations, NGOs, and CBOs. They usually represent the ministry in village activities and may help in identifying issues and lobbying on their communities’ behalf to get projects realised.

The ATV that was handed over to the Community Development Officer (CDO).

 

By: Synieka Thorne

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

President Granger releases eight students from NOC, pardons five women from NA Prison

President Granger releases eight students from NOC, pardons five...

Dec 22, 2017

Georgetown, Guyana – (December 22, 2017) Acting under Article 188 (1) (a) of the Constitution of Guyana, which states that the President has the power to grant any person concerned in, or convicted of, any offence under the laws of Guyana, a pardon, either free or subject to lawful condition,...
Read More
Brazil expresses interest in Guyana’s petroleum sector

Brazil expresses interest in Guyana’s petroleum...

Dec 22, 2017

Shulinab residents pledge their support to the government

Shulinab residents pledge their support to the...

Dec 22, 2017

New generators for Anna Regina, Bartica early next year

New generators for Anna Regina, Bartica early...

Dec 22, 2017

Waste Management – a main focus for new Linden Mayoral Elect

Waste Management – a main focus for new...

Dec 22, 2017

GUYOIL spreads Christmas cheer to 55 lucky customers

GUYOIL spreads Christmas cheer to 55 lucky...

Dec 22, 2017

Linden – Lethem road one step closer

Linden – Lethem road one step closer

Dec 22, 2017

Ministry of Social Protection donates to Mahaica Children’s Home

Ministry of Social Protection donates to Mahaica...

Dec 22, 2017

Three regions targeted for sustainable land development project in 2018

Three regions targeted for sustainable land...

Dec 22, 2017

Former President Hoyte commemorated on 15th death anniversary

Former President Hoyte commemorated on 15th death...

Dec 22, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 407 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,288,004 hits