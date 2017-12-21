Karassabai receives $1.5M to furnish Amerindian Hostel

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, December 21, 2017

The community of Karassabai, South Pakaraimas, Region Nine received the sum of $1.5M under the government’s Presidential Grant Fund programme, to furnish the sub-district’s Amerindian Hostel.

The cheque was handed over to the community, by Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Sydney Allicock during his visit to the region, on Wednesday.

The Presidential Grant programme is an annual fund made available to communities engaging in green sustainable projects, such as, cash crop cultivation, community buildings, eco-tourism projects, village canteens and shops, general transportation and village markets among other projects.

Additionally, an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) was handed over to Community Development Officer (CDO), Shurland Davis.

Minister Allicock explained that his office recognises that there is need for more communication between the ministry and the South Pakaraimas peoples, hence the provision of the ATV, to the CDO.

CDOs are deployed in the various sub-regions of Regions One, Seven, Eight and Nine, to monitor all village activities and projects. Likewise, they facilitate visits of government officials, provide logistical information to authorised representatives of governmental organisations, NGOs, and CBOs. They usually represent the ministry in village activities and may help in identifying issues and lobbying on their communities’ behalf to get projects realised.

