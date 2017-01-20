Key Airstrip and facilities to be Rehabilitated at MARDS – as Air Services Ltd formalizes US$10M investment.

Ministry of Agriculture, Guyana, January 20, 2017

A Lease agreement was today signed by Representatives of the Mahaica Abary Rice Development Services (MARDS) and Air Services Ltd. The agreement follows an investment by Air Services to rehabilitate an existing Airstrip at Burma, Mahaicony as part of a US$10 M investment.

The project includes the upgrade to the deteriorated 20x 1800 ft Airstrip to a 40×2500 ft asphalted one. The Airstrip will also boast a state of the art hanger which can accommodate up to three planes at one time and an administrative office which will be used to provide aerial application services to farmers in Region Five and Six.

General Manager, MARDS. Mr. Ronald Persaud underscoring the importance of agriculture stated that the agreement comes in wake of representation made by farmers for the establishment of such a service.

“After consultation with Air Services the rehabilitation of the existing Airstrip would be a viable investment….”Persaud said.

Signing of the lease agreement on behalf of MARDS was General Manager, Mr. Ronald Persaud and Mr. Mazahar Ally, Managing Director and Mr. Phillip Jaiserrisingh, Consultant on behalf of Air Services Ltd.

Also present at the signing were Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Mr. George Jervis, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, MARDS, Ms. Allison Bourne and Accountable Manager, Air Services Ltd, Mr. Rajaindra Singh.