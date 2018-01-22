Kezeé Eco-Lodge in Karasabai launched

DPI, Guyana, Monday, January 22, 2018

The Kezeé Eco-Lodge in the Karasabai Village, Region Nine was commissioned on Saturday by Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Valerie Garrido-Lowe.

The initiative is aimed at promoting community development and economic growth through eco-tourism. Minister Garrido-Lowe expressed satisfaction in seeing the project come to fruition and pledged her ministry’s continued support of developmental enterprises within the village in 2018.

Speaking at the commissioning, Minister Garrido-Lowe said, “The Government of Guyana has approved $5M in the 2018 budget to support your wonderful effort. So, it is for you to discuss how you will utilise that money.”

The Kezeé Eco-Lodge is outfitted with four single beds and bathroom and washroom facilities. According to the Project Manager, Andrew Albert Jr., several small huts are also slated for construction around the main hut, along with a man-made pond to further enhance the area.

Several proud villagers attending the commissioning ceremony noted that the eco-lodge aims to attract both local and international visitors who like to travel off the beaten track. They will be afforded breathtaking views of the mountains and the beauty of the rare golden parakeets, among other activities.

Acting Head Teacher of Karasabai, Michelle George said, “I felt so proud because it’s in my sub-district and I know that we have these sun parakeets and I know we will have an influx into our village”.

Toshao of Karasabai, Elvis Edwards said, “We want to invite all Guyanese to be part of Guyana. If we want to promote one people, one nation, one destiny we must know our country”.

“I am happy since I know it would give opportunities for young people like me. It would provide jobs, so I am happy about it,” said Carey Rodrigues, another resident of Karasabai.

Regional Chairman, Brian Allicock also commended the efforts of the villagers and boasted of the developments and progress made within several villages in the Region Nine district.

Karasabai village is one of several communities venturing into tourism through the Community Development Project (CDP), which falls under the ambit of the Amerindian Development Fund (ADF).

The CDP is in its second phase and over 100 communities were selected to execute the project which includes farming, agro-processing, aquaculture, poultry and cattle rearing, mining, village infrastructure including; construction of village office and multi-purpose building, village shop and museum, and transportation and tourism.

The project aims to strengthen entrepreneurial and institutional capacities of the village economy of Amerindian communities and improve linkages with the private sector to further develop value chains and strengthen institutional frameworks to support local economies.

By: Crystal Stoll

