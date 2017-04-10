Kwakwani residents bemoan non-use of President’s bus

GINA, GUYANA, Monday, April 10, 2017

Regional Vice Chairman of Region 10, Elroy Adolph, said advertisements for a driver to operate a school bus donated by the President will begin this week after residents complained about the vehicle not being put to use.

Residents of Kwakwani recently complained to Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman about the non-operation of the bus which was donated to the community through the President’s Five Bs initiative.

The Vice Chairman told the irate residents that advertisements were done in the community for drivers, and of the six applications that were submitted, none had contact information.

The Regional Council, through the Neighbourhood Democratic Council will re-advertise during this week for drivers, “So put your contact number so they could contact you,” Adolph urged.

However, residents pointed out that a driver had already applied, but heard nothing from the Regional authorities. Adolph explained that that applicant did not qualify because of his age. “The vacancy stated from 18 to 45 (years). That is the basic public service rule,” the Vice Chairman explained.

Neighbourhood Democratic Councillor, Charles Thom asked for residents from the community to be given the opportunity to operate the

vehicle. “It is going to be wrong for a Linden man coming here to drive this bus and we got drivers,” Thom said to resounding support from residents.

The Vice Chairman assured the residents that this will not be the case. “They say they will not employ anybody outside of Kwakwani. We will not do that, but to give Kwakwani people a chance,” Adolph said.

Minister Trotman apologised to the community for the non-use of the bus and vowed to see that the vehicle functions as intended. The

Minister explained that the government has lawyers and encouraged them to ensure the local government system works for them.

Audwin Rutherford, Region Ten Member of Parliament, also committed to the residents to ensure that the bus will begin working for the new school term.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Kwakwani Secondary School PTA, Curt Simeon, raised his concerns about electrical problems at the school. He explained that the electricity to the school was more than what is required and this resulted in light bulbs being destroyed.

While the Kwakwani Utilities Incorporated has been working on the supply of electricity to the school, Simeon said the school is in need of materials such as bulbs and other electrical fittings to complete corrective works.

Minister Trotman pledged to supply some of the materials to ensure that the issue of electricity is rectified. “I am prepared to work with you on it, but I will still engage the Ministry of Education,” Trotman said.

By: Tiffny Rhodius