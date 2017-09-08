Latest update September 8th, 2017 8:41 PM

DPI, Guyana

La Parfaite Harmonie Health Centre is up to standard- Minister Cummings

Sep 08, 2017 Government, Ministry of Public Health, News

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, September 8, 2017

Following a visit to the La Parfaite Harmonie Health Centre on Thursday evening, Minister within Ministry of Public Health Dr. Karen Cummings said the statements regarding the upkeep of the health facility were not factual.

On September 06, a published article stated that the water, sanitation, hygiene services and healthcare waste management at the La Parfaite Harmonie Health Centre were not up to standard.

Minister within Ministry of Public Health Dr. Karen Cummings, Acting Regional Health Officer (RHO) Dr. Bibi Jabar, Dr. Victor George Allen and his team at the La Parfaite Harmonie Health Centre.

“As I can see the (La Parfaite Harmonie Health Centre) environment is clean and I am happy because it was touted in the papers that it was in a very deplorable situation, but that is not so. I am happy that I am able to have a firsthand look of what is happening in this health centre and community,” Minister Cummings said.

The health facility offers several services including antenatal and post-natal care, an infant clinic, outpatient clinic and family planning. The Minister noted her satisfaction with the operations of the health centre, but observed there was room for improvement. This she assured will be addressed by the ministry to ensure that all Guyanese are provided proper delivery of health services.

It was highlighted during an in-house meeting with the West Demerara Regional Hospital’s department heads and representative of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), the maintenance and infrastructure of the La Parfaite Harmonie Health Centre is managed by the Neighbour Democratic Council (NDC) once every quarter of the year.

The Minister stressed the period of time selected to upgrade those facilities should be adjusted to twice every quarter. “Maintenance of the health facility slated for once a quarter, I do not think it is adequate for a health facility, at least twice, we need to step it up to twice which is every six-weeks,” Minister Cummings explained.

Dr. Victor George Allen attached to La Parfaite Harmonie Health Centre, thanked the minister for her visit and expressed optimism that  it would speed up the process  for  the necessary requirements from the Health Ministry in the near future.

Minister Cummings also promised to address the issue of appointing a pharmacy assistant to the health facility.

 

By: Neola Damon

