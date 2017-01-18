Labour Department ensures workers’ rights are being respected

GINA, GUYANA, Wednesday, January 18, 2017

The Ministry of Social Protection has been working diligently to ensure workers’ get fair treatment in accordance with the Constitution and Laws of Guyana. To this end Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection Keith Scott today visited two companies in Timehri ,East Bank of Demerara.

The Minister who is responsible for Labour, along with a team of officials visited the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) where China Harbour Engineering Company Limited (CHECL) is currently working on the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) expansion project and to the Bounty Farm which is the largest employer on the East Bank corridor.

These visits are part of an on-going effort to ensure that companies are adhering to Guyana’s labour laws, regulations and salary stipulations. Minister Scott said that, “Our aim is to see that Guyana is touted all over the world as a place to do business with.”

The Ministry is not only visiting these entities to check on workers’ but to find out if businesses have any concerns and to see how best this administration can provide solutions, Minister Scott pointed out.

Bounty Farm was established in 1976. The Assistant Managing Director David Fernandes explained that they also assist the Neighbourhood Democratic Council, “We are the largest tax payers in the community for the local authority and we assist them in any way we can.”

Fernandes said that Bounty Farm is the only business in the poultry industry that provides free day care for its workers’ children. However he

raised concerns about the threshold for salaries and stipulations on the threshold for medical benefits.

Meanwhile the visit to the CJIA saw the expansion project moving apace. Project Manager of CHECL China Harbour Kevin Lui expressed his gratitude for the Minister’s visit and the proposals put forward by him. He noted that last year they participated in training conducted by the Ministry of Social Protection to ensure that the company adheres to Guyana’s laws and regulations.

The Project Manager added that the Minister also shared some very good proposals for the CHECL to ensure that the workers’ rights are protected.

These visits are part of the Ministry’s efforts to ensure that all workers’ rights are protected and companies are operating within the domain of local labour laws and regulations.

By: Zanneel Williams