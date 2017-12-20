Language Revival Project to be implemented in six villages

Guyana, Wednesday, December 20, 2017

A total of six (6) Indigenous villages in Regions One, Two and Nine will receive grants amounting to approximately $9M to implement Language Revival Projects in 2018. This programme supports the preservation of the indigenous languages, customs, and traditional knowledge.

The courses will be delivered by Indigenous persons skilled and knowledgeable in Warrau, Carib, Makushi, Wapishana and the Arawak dialects.

This was announced by Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Valerie Garrido-Lowe during her Budget 2018 presentation. The Minister also disclosed that an additional six (6) villages are in the process of documenting their village histories. This investment, she said will amount to roughly $2M.

The Language Preservation Project originally began in 2013, with the aim to maintain the Arawak language. In 2015, the project was extended to encompass, the preservation and revival of all Indigenous languages across the country.

By: Synieka Thorne

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/