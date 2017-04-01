Latest batch of BIT graduates urged to give back to their community by Minister Scott

Guyana, Georgetown, Saturday, April 1, 2017

The latest graduating class of the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) was urged to “value togetherness” and share their “knowledge with persons in the community.” On Friday March 31, Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection, responsible for Labour Keith Scott in the feature address at the New Amsterdam Technical Institute, delivered a charge to 81 BIT graduates, urging that they “Give back to your communities.”

The Minister explained that as empowered youths, they should use their knowledge to not only to gain employment but to help others in the community to build capacity. “BIT is dedicated to preparing all youths so they can be meaningfully involved in the development of our country,” Minister Scott said. He also noted the involvement of the Guyana Police Force, and “their aid in preparing them for the real world.”

The involvement of the Guyana Police Force was highlighted by B- Division Commander Ian Amsterdam. He explained that through a number of community outreach programmes, they were able to reach youths who may have otherwise, possibly, been occupied with a life of crime.

Assistant Director of the National Community Development Council (NCDC) Donald Ainsworth, thanked the government for the programme. He said that by aiding young people, “They will greatly help to develop the community.” Ainsworth added that Region Six (6) is known for its agricultural potential and encouraged students to, “contribute and embrace the agricultural prospects.”

Courses offered include auto mechanics, welding and fabrication, catering and cake decoration, information technology and office procedure, personal computer repairs, heavy-duty equipment operation, catering and commercial food preparation, and other life skills. This has been the third graduation for Region 6 since January 2017.

By: Zanneel Williams

Minister within Social Protection Keith Scott speaking to grandaunts of the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) programme yesterday at the New Amsterdam Technical Institute Minister within Social Protection Keith Scott presenting certificate to Orlando Davidson, best graduating student Andrea Benjamin an Information Technology student receiving her certificate from Member of Parliament of Region 6 Charran Dass (From left to right)- BIT Technical Officer Collina Johnson, Commander of ‘B’ Division Ian Amsterdam, MP of Region 6 Charran Dass, Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection Keith Scott,Assistant Director National Community Development Council (NCDC) Donald Ainsworth, two teachers of the BIT programme and 81 Graduates of the BIT Youth Empowerment training project