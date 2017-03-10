Law enforcement officers to benefit from several overseas training programmes

GINA, Guyana, Friday March 10, 2017

Cabinet has approved Guyana’s participation in training programmes in San Salvador, El Salvador, Panama and Jamaica.

During a post-Cabinet press briefing today, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon announced that Guyana will be participating in a law enforcement leadership and development programme to be held in San Salvador, El Salvador, from April 24 to June 2, 2017. This programme targets middle management law enforcement personnel and criminal justice personnel.

The training will cover topics on leadership, management, counter terrorism, border issues, narcotics and criminal and financial investigations. Senior State Council, Diana Kaulesar-O’Brien, State Council, Stacy Goodings, and several Guyana Police Force (GPF) officers will participate.

The country will also be represented at an international cybercrime capacity building project for Latin America and the Caribbean which will be held from March 6 to 17 in Panama.

Minister Harmon explained that the project is intended to enhance the capacities of selected Interpol member countries to counter cybercrime, through the provision of specialised training, access to cyber forensic equipment and the coordination of cybercrime operational activity.

Meanwhile, approval has been granted for Guyana to participate in the Caribbean Use of Force conference to be held In Jamaica from May 31 to June 2, 2017. The conference will discuss a draft model use of force policy for the Caribbean security force, as well as, on ways to improve training and operation in Caribbean countries. Members of the GPF will participate the training in Panama and Jamaica.

Ranks have benefited from overseas training in countries such as Japan, USA, China, Spain, Canada, India, San Salvador and Jamaica. Local training by overseas trainers was mostly facilitated by the Canadian Justice Society, however the GPF did benefit from trainers from the Jamaican Justice Society, USA’s CBSI (Caribbean Basin Security Initiative) virtual learning space and Cave Hill School of Business.

Over the past two years, members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) have benefitted from a total of 220 overseas training courses. The GPF’s 2017 training schedule include improving ranks’ capacity in training subordinate officers and inspectors with facilitation skills to increase standardisation across the Force. This caters for delivery on methodology of training and to ensure that an accurate database for trainers within the GPF is developed.

