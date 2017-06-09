Latest update June 9th, 2017 7:01 PM

Information For Nation Building

Latest News

“Legal consideration” prevents full disclosure of Exxon contract- Minister Harmon

Jun 09, 2017 Government, Ministry of Natural Resources, News

DPI/GINA, Friday, June 9, 2017

Minister of State Joseph Harmon said, today there is a “legal consideration” that prevents full disclosure of the ExxonMobil contract.

The Minister of State is the latest member of Cabinet to defend why the government will not at this juncture make full disclosure on the contract. Minister Harmon was answering questions during post Cabinet press briefing.

According to Minister Harmon, the Petroleum Act provides for a “confidentiality clause” in contracts like Exxon’s “which says that during the course of the negotiations that certain things have to be kept in a confidential way”.

The 1997 amended Petroleum (Exploration and Production) Act makes provision for the “restriction of disclosure of information” in Part II, Section Four. The Act stipulates that “no information…by a licensee shall be disclosed to any person who is not a Minister, a public office or an employee of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission except with the consent of the licensee”.

The Act can be accessed on the following link: http://goinvest.gov.gy/wp-content/uploads/Petroleum-Exploration-and-Production-cap6510-.pdf.

Meanwhile, Minister Harmon reaffirmed the Prime Minister’s national security stance against full disclosure.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo cited the unresolved border row between Venezuela and Guyana as a security risk. The PM noted, “We cannot do anything at this point in time to throw out the prospects that Guyana enjoys in terms of its resources in oil and gas.” PM Nagamootoo did assure however that government will ensure that there is accountability and transparency in the establishment and governance of the new oil and gas sector.

Additionally, the Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, had indicated that full disclosure is not within the national interest at this time. There have been mounting calls by individuals and organizations for the government to fully release the 1999 contract signed between itself and Exxon.

To date, the government has made public aspects of the production sharing agreement between Exxon and itself. Guyana will receive a royalty of two percent on gross earnings and benefit from 50 percent of the profits from the sale of petroleum once production commences in 2020.

“I believe at the appropriate time the Minister of Natural Resources will make a public statement on the matter. But the Prime Minister has said that we’re about transparency and accountability and that at all times we will keep the people of Guyana informed about what we are doing,” Minister Harmon assured.

 

By: Tiffny Rhodius

 

Recent Articles

GNBS to Establish Building Authority in Construction & Building Sector

GNBS to Establish Building Authority in Construction & Building...

Jun 09, 2017

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Friday, June 09, 2017 The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) hopes to establish a building authority to reinforce the importance of standards and accreditation in the construction and building sector. This was revealed today, during the World Accreditation Day (WAD) forum...
Read More
“We have benefited tremendously from China” – PM Nagamootoo

“We have benefited tremendously from China”...

Jun 09, 2017

BoI Report into Public Service Commission handed over to Minister Harmon

BoI Report into Public Service Commission handed...

Jun 09, 2017

Mahdia gradually returning to normalcy -CDC ready to respond, lend assistance if necessary

Mahdia gradually returning to normalcy -CDC...

Jun 09, 2017

No plans to delay any elections, says Minister Harmon

No plans to delay any elections, says Minister...

Jun 09, 2017

EPA hosts first Green Business Forum

EPA hosts first Green Business Forum

Jun 09, 2017

Judiciary remains independent -Minister Harmon

Judiciary remains independent -Minister Harmon

Jun 09, 2017

Team deployed to resolve withholding of West Berbice teachers’ salaries

Team deployed to resolve withholding of West...

Jun 09, 2017

“Legal consideration” prevents full disclosure of Exxon contract- Minister Harmon

“Legal consideration” prevents full...

Jun 09, 2017

More than $1B in contracts awarded for drugs and medical supplies for GPHC

More than $1B in contracts awarded for drugs and...

Jun 09, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

GINA Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 341 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 723,877 hits