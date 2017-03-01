Lelon Saul is new CH&PA CEO

GINA, GUYANA, Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan has confirmed that Lelon Saul will replace Myrna Pitt, who had stepped down as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) in June 2016.

Minister Bulkan told the Government Information Agency (GINA) that Saul is well qualified for the position, and brings with him vast experience. Saul, who is a retired Lieutenant Colonel of the Guyana Defence Force, also worked with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Saul’s identification and appointment to the position arose out of a process that was fully coordinated by the out-going board of the CH&PA, where following advertisements and receipt of applications, a committee shortlisted the most appropriate candidates and conducted interviews, the minister explained.

Saul was selected from a field of 20-plus persons interviewed for the position. Minister Bulkan explained that Saul made the cut after the CH&PA could not meet the remuneration package being sought by the two candidates who had secured more points than him. These two candidates are not resident in Guyana and the reimbursement package for moving to Guyana that they sought was beyond the means of the CH&PA, the minister said.

The CH&PA has been operating without a CEO for a few months now, and “it has been a less than desirable situation,” Minister Bulkan noted.

Saul is expected to take-up his appointment within a day or two, in time for the implementation of key CH&PA 2017 housing project including the delivery and construction of 758 housing units in the form of either town houses or duplexes in Regions 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 10, particularly targeting public sector employees, youths and low-income earners.

By: Macalia Santos