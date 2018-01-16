Leonora Diagnostic Centre’s maternity ward to be commissioned soon

DPI, Guyana, Tuesday, January 16, 2018

The Leonora Diagnostic Centre, in Region Three (Essequibo Islands/West Demerara), will be commissioning a new state-of-the-art maternity ward in March this year.

This was disclosed by Regional Executive Officer (REO) Denis Jaikaran during a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI).

According to Jaikaran, the major infrastructural works for the new wing have been completed and at the moment all that remains are minor finishing touches. When opened, the maternity ward will provide a full range of maternity services for both pre-birth and post-delivery health care.

The REO said the new maternity ward will reduce the number of referrals to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Cabinet had granted its approval for the award of a $74.4M contract to Builders Hardware and Quality Timber Project Company to execute the expansion at the Leonora Diagnostic Centre (LDC) so it could house the upgraded maternity care facility.

Jaikaran stated that the regional administration will provide the necessary amenities including beds, bedsheets among others before the official commissioning of the maternity ward in March.

Of the $2.750B approved for the region during the National 2018 Budget, $1.270B was allocated for current expenditure of the region’s Health Services programme for 2018, while, $379.65M will go towards the purchase of drugs and medical supply for the region.

By: Neola Damon

