Let your conduct, character and respect for people help to mould a better Guyana -President Granger tells incoming QC students

Georgetown, Guyana – (August 31, 2017) President David Granger, this morning, addressed the incoming first formers of the Queen’s College (QC) Secondary School, where he charged them to live up to the standards, morals and values of the institution for the good of Guyana. The Head of State, who was speaking at the school’s orientation session, also said that it is his vision that every region will be able to boast of a school of excellence like Queen’s College as Government works to improve the quality of education across the country.

President Granger, who is a member of the QC alumni, urged the new students to make the best of their journey at the 172 year old institution, noting that the school’s values, morals, culture and expectations of conduct can help to mould them into productive citizens, who can contribute to the growth and development of the country. “Today is the first day of the rest of your lives. Entering QC is a transformative experience. You are entering a college with 172 years of history and QC has much to be proud of. In this college, we build character; in this college we build moral duty, you understand the need for integrity. Guyana has a lot to be thankful for to the persons, who passed through this school because it helped to build character,” he said.

The Head of State said that every school can offer the same values as Queen’s College once their administrations commit to upholding the same tenets of respect, good conduct, culture and values. Even as he continues to push for greater access to quality education throughout the country, President Granger said that it is his wish for Guyana that every region can boast such a standard bearing educational

institute, which can produce the human resources needed to propel Guyana into prosperity.

“Your journey through this college will better prepare to take possession of this land through the culture that is inculcated here, through your own conduct, through the character that will be moulded… I hope we can have a school of excellence in every school. As a parent, as a President, I would hope to have an institution that is comparable to Queen’s College in every region. What a wonderful country Guyana would be,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ms. Jackie Benn, Head Mistress of the College, in her brief remarks, said that the President’s visit is welcomed and appreciated as it demonstrates his commitment to making Guyana an education nation. “It shows that he cares about education and the development of young people. It also reflects his pride and love for his alma mater and, for that, we are committed to maintaining the standard of excellence,” she said.

Mr. Alfred Granger, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the College, also made brief remarks, noting that the President is an example of what Queen’s College represents and therefore, it serves as motivation for the incoming students to see what they can achieve through their journey at the institution.