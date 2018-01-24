Latest update January 24th, 2018 7:19 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Lethem, Mabaruma, Bartica municipalities receive vehicles from MOC

Jan 24, 2018 Government, Ministry of Communities, News

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, January 24, 2018

In an effort to build capacity within the regional administrations, Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan on Wednesday handed over vehicles valued at $18M, to representatives of Mabaruma, Bartica, and Lethem.  The presentation ceremony was held at the ministry’s Kingston branch.

Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan and representatives of Bartica, Mabaruma, Lethem along with other government officials.

The vehicles, “represent tangible proof of this administration’s desire to rebuild and restore the functionality in the system of local government and to build capacity in our councils to enable them to discharge their responsibility, to better manage their area and their townships,” Minister Bulkan explained in brief remarks.

This highlights the support demonstrated by the central government to the regional and local democratic organs, Minister Bulkan added, as they work towards the development and enhancement of their municipalities to the residents.

Noting that the vehicle “will make a significant difference within the municipality” Bartica Mayor, Gifford Marshall explained that it will lessen the council’s transportation bill thereby significantly reducing the municipality’s budget.

Deputy Mayor of Mabaruma, Ashtrilla ‘Trilly’ Gammel noted that the donation was indeed a timely one.  “We (Mabaruma municipality) have been struggling for some time to do our duties, we had resort to borrowing the mayor’s transportation to do so. However today we are grateful for this gift that has been given to us and I know that it will not only be beneficial to us but to the people of Mabaruma.”

This sentiment was echoed by Lethem Town Council member, George Henry who noted that given the terrain in his municipality, the donated vehicle will allow them to conduct their work in a “more meaningful manner.”

This donation is in keeping with the Ministry’s goal to assist in equipping and empowering the local bodies to manage their own affairs and better serve their communities.

 

By: Neola Damon

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

New maternity ward for N/A hospital, digging of No. 66 Creek – among improvements for Region Six

New maternity ward for N/A hospital, digging of No. 66 Creek –...

Jan 24, 2018

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, January 24, 2018 Regional Executive Officer (REO) of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six), Kim Williams-Stephen said largely, 2017 was a good year with 99 percent of both the current and capital expenditure utilised. The REO was speaking...
Read More
162 graduate from BNTF training programme

162 graduate from BNTF training programme

Jan 24, 2018

Region Seven to resuscitate agriculture drive in 2018 – Chairman

Region Seven to resuscitate agriculture drive in...

Jan 24, 2018

“If we are talking about a ‘green state’ we can’t have a slushy state”- Minister Harmon

“If we are talking about a ‘green state’ we...

Jan 24, 2018

Kaieteur news headline, a plot to sell newspapers – Dr. Thomas

Kaieteur news headline, a plot to sell newspapers...

Jan 24, 2018

Overseas specialist to assess the state of NOC 

Overseas specialist to assess the state of NOC 

Jan 24, 2018

President pledges continuous engagement with young people -at first youth luncheon 

President pledges continuous engagement with...

Jan 24, 2018

Hand-en-Veldt residents receive water for the first time

Hand-en-Veldt residents receive water for the...

Jan 24, 2018

Govt’s Public Assistance programme is conditional – Social Services Director

Govt’s Public Assistance programme is...

Jan 24, 2018

GGMC waives 50 percent on arrears for rented lands

GGMC waives 50 percent on arrears for rented

Jan 24, 2018

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 415 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,403,009 hits