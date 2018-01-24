Lethem, Mabaruma, Bartica municipalities receive vehicles from MOC

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, January 24, 2018

In an effort to build capacity within the regional administrations, Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan on Wednesday handed over vehicles valued at $18M, to representatives of Mabaruma, Bartica, and Lethem. The presentation ceremony was held at the ministry’s Kingston branch.

The vehicles, “represent tangible proof of this administration’s desire to rebuild and restore the functionality in the system of local government and to build capacity in our councils to enable them to discharge their responsibility, to better manage their area and their townships,” Minister Bulkan explained in brief remarks.

This highlights the support demonstrated by the central government to the regional and local democratic organs, Minister Bulkan added, as they work towards the development and enhancement of their municipalities to the residents.

Noting that the vehicle “will make a significant difference within the municipality” Bartica Mayor, Gifford Marshall explained that it will lessen the council’s transportation bill thereby significantly reducing the municipality’s budget.

Deputy Mayor of Mabaruma, Ashtrilla ‘Trilly’ Gammel noted that the donation was indeed a timely one. “We (Mabaruma municipality) have been struggling for some time to do our duties, we had resort to borrowing the mayor’s transportation to do so. However today we are grateful for this gift that has been given to us and I know that it will not only be beneficial to us but to the people of Mabaruma.”

This sentiment was echoed by Lethem Town Council member, George Henry who noted that given the terrain in his municipality, the donated vehicle will allow them to conduct their work in a “more meaningful manner.”

This donation is in keeping with the Ministry’s goal to assist in equipping and empowering the local bodies to manage their own affairs and better serve their communities.

