DPI, Guyana

Lethem Town Week hailed a success by residents

Oct 23, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, October 23, 2017

On the heels of the successful hosting of its inaugural town week, many Lethem residents have expressed satisfaction. Many are already anticipating next year’s hosting of town week and shared their pride in the job well done by the community and regional officials.

President David Granger delivering the feature address at the Declaration Ceremony for Lethem.

The week of activities at Lethem Town Week commenced on 15 October, with a number of sporting competitions including football, cricket, horseback riding, a fitness walk, Inter Faith Service and Concert and an agricultural exhibition. The week culminated with the unveiling a plaque to officially declare Lethem, a town by President David Granger.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke with some of the residents to garner their views the past week’s activities and.

Ramesh Barker, a pastor enjoyed the inter-faith service and concert and opined that the town week should be hosted annually. Jean Mohabir, who has resided in the community for the past seven years was heartened by the display of diversity in culture, people and activities.

Yusuf Abraham and Oral Mentore expressed pride in Lethem’s receipt of township status. Abraham enthused that he is witnessing the development of the community, his parents and grandparents spoke of often.

One of the highlights was the crowning of the first Miss Lethem Town Week which went to Aaliyah Anthony. Her platform ‘Sustainable Tourism” is an issue very relevant to the growth of the community, as she plans to work with the regional officials and other stakeholders to continue to develop the town of Lethem.

The entire town as well as residents from neighboring communities and regional officials warmly welcomed the President and First Lady, government officials, members of the Diplomatic Core and other stakeholders for the historic event.

 

By: Gabreila Patram

Cultural presentation at Declaration Ceremony for Lethem.

Some of the delicacies at Lethem Town Week.

 

Inter- Faith Concert.

Inter- Faith Concert.

 

Some of the delicacies at Lethem Town Week.

Coney Island at Lethem Town Week.

 

