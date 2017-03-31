Linden joins mining syndicate movement

GINA, GUYANA, Friday, March 31, 2017

The mining syndicate initiative continues to gain momentum with Region 10 being the latest to establish a syndicate.

Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes, was in Linden on Thursday to provide guidance and answer questions on the initiative. She was at a public meeting held at the Egbert Benjamin Exhibition and Conference Centre, Linden.

The Region 10 Miners Syndicate Incorporated is now the fourteenth syndicate to be established since the initiative was launched by the Ministry of Natural Resources last year.

Head of the syndicate, Dexter Coperlene, said that the group, although two weeks old, has amassed a membership of over 100 persons.

Minister Broomes pointed out that other syndicates have indicated their intention to engage in other activities such as logging so that the land is optimally utilised and wastage is reduced.

Cautioning the syndicate to explore total mining opportunities, the minister said, “It provides a host of opportunities,” adding that a lot will depend on how the syndicate creates these opportunities.

The introduction of a syndicate in Region 10 is expected to address concerns of raiding in the Omai mining area. One resident reported that he was abused and chased out of the area.

Brooms noted that the syndicate project is a unique model that seeks to improve opportunities for small miners. “The government is giving out lands and meeting the needs of miners,” Broomes told Linderners.

Syndicates were introduced to address the concerns raised by small miners that they do not get access to lands and concessions afforded to large scale miners in the industry.

By: Tiffny Rhodius