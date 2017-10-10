Linden Mayor displeased with Opposition Leader’s recent visit to the town

Latest update October 10th, 2017 6:34 PM

DPI, Guyana

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, October 10, 2017

Mayor of Linden, Carwyn Holland has criticised Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo’s recent visit to Linden describing it as an attempt to either insight conflict or appear benevolent.

During a press conference on Tuesday, at the Linden Town Council, Mayor Holland said Jagdeo’s visit on the eve of the fact-finding Mission of the United Nations Working Group of Experts on People of African descent was rife with mischief, but will not deceive Lindeners.

Carwyn Holland, mayor of Linden.

“To come to Linden on the eve of the UN Team’s visit exposes once again the PPP’s intentions, the people of Linden were wise enough not to fall for the bait but instead respected the rights of his few sympathizers to greet him. The people of Linden cannot be duped by what can only be perceived as a farce since the previous administration engaged in a concerted effort to marginalise the people of this town,” Holland contended.

The Mayor highlighted the town’s 23-year struggle and the failed promises under the former administration. These includes infrastructure “which was left to decay – a school system which suffered a direct political assault, and a neglected healthcare system and the road linking Linden to Ituni and Kwakwani. We are on a move to forge a green economy and with it mobilise green farms, create jobs and care for the most vulnerable in our town,” Mayor Holland outlined.

He also spoke of the brain drain of township and the non-involvement of the previous administration with stakeholders to address bauxite issues resulting in the “dreadful” treatment of workers by management of the bauxite company.

The Linden Mayor added that the effects from the struggles are visible and much has to be undertaken to restore the town. However, Lindeners are optimistic that under this administration, there will be progress towards greater socioeconomic posterity.

The Mayor noted that Linden is now one of the top performing towns and will continue to thrive.

 

By: Ranetta La Fleur

