Linden Mayor steps in to help fire victims

The Lampkin Family of 119 Self Help Housing Scheme in Amelia’s Ward, Linden got their first smile of the Christmas Season after being devastated by fire last Monday which left nine persons homeless.

Linden Mayor Carwyn Holland who visited the family which includes three adults and six children after the fire gutted their two story home and promised to assist the family in their recovery returned yesterday with thirty five (35) zinc sheets, clothing and other items much to the delight of the family. The Mayor has also called on Government and all Lindeners to support the family in their time of need and is supporting an online Go-Fund Me drive started by the family to raise rebuilding funds.

In handing over the items the Mayor encouraged the family to be strong at this time and said God allows things to happen in our lives to build our character which results in betterment. The Mayor also promised to continue seeking help for the rebuilding and will approach the Linden Town Council to make a meaningful contribution to the family in need as it’s the council’s duty to serve and help its citizens.

An elated 51 year old Dylon Lampkin on receiving the items, thanked the Mayor for not only visiting after the fire and leaving some cash and words of encouragement, but for returning as promised to kick start their rebuilding with some materials. Lampkin who told the Mayor he was jobless and was recently turned down by the council for a job which he was assured of, said he was in dire need of a job to get his life back in order. Other relatives present also expressed their gratitude to the Linden Mayor for showing care in their desperate time of need.

The fire started about 19:30 hours last Monday evening after a mentally unstable relative allegedly lit a mattress in the upper flat while playing with matches. Most of the occupants were at home at the time the fire started but their efforts combined with that of neighbours and the Fire Service which arrived a bit late due to difficulties in finding the location could not save the building.

The Mayor also spoke of the urgent need for the council to name streets in the town after learning of the difficulties faced by the fire service but thanked the firemen for doing their best to avert further damage in the scheme.