Linden senior citizens feted at State House -as curtains come down on Month of the Elderly observances

Georgetown, Guyana – (October 30, 2017) As Month of the Elderly comes to an end, First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger, today, teamed up with Minister within the Ministry of Communities with responsibility for Housing, Mrs. Valerie Adams Patterson-Yearwood to host a special luncheon for senior citizens from Upper Demerara-Berbice Region (Region Ten) at State House.

For the past several years, in the month of October, the Minister has been partnering with the Region and private sector companies to host activities to pay tribute to senior citizens in an expression of gratitude for their valuable service to the nation during their working years. This year, the seniors were given a tour of the City and the model housing village located at Perseverance, East Bank Demerara.

The First Lady said she is always happy when due recognition is given to senior citizens for their contributions to society whether it was on the home, the churches, the workplace or in their respective communities. “People tend to forget the value of our seniors…they do not see what you can continue to contribute to you families and to your society. So it is very important for us to remind you that you have value,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ms. Patterson-Yearwood extended her gratitude to some of the sponsors, who helped to make this year’s activity a success. They include: the Linden Mayor and Town Council, the Regional Democratic Council-Region Ten, Star Party Rentals, the LINMINE Secretariat, BOSAI Mineral Group (Guyana) Limited, ANSA McAL Trading and theLinden Enterprise Network.