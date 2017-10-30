Latest update October 30th, 2017 6:18 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

Linden senior citizens feted at State House -as curtains come down on Month of the Elderly observances

Oct 30, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News, Press Releases

Georgetown, Guyana – (October 30, 2017As Month of the Elderly comes to an end, First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger, today, teamed up with Minister within the Ministry of Communities with responsibility for Housing, Mrs. Valerie Adams Patterson-Yearwood to host a special luncheon for senior citizens from Upper Demerara-Berbice Region (Region Ten) at State House.

First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger said that senior citizens can still make a valuable contribution to society.

For the past several years, in the month of October, the Minister has been partnering with the Region and private sector companies to host activities to pay tribute to senior citizens in an expression of gratitude for their valuable service to the nation during their working years. This year, the seniors were given a tour of the City and the model housing village located at Perseverance, East Bank Demerara.

The First Lady said she is always happy when due recognition is given to senior citizens for their contributions to society whether it was on the home, the churches, the workplace or in their respective communities. “People tend to forget the value of our seniors…they do not see what you can continue to contribute to you families and to your society. So it is very important for us to remind you that you have value,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ms. Patterson-Yearwood extended her gratitude to some of the sponsors, who helped to make this year’s activity a success. They include: the Linden Mayor and Town Council, the Regional Democratic Council-Region Ten, Star Party Rentals, the LINMINE Secretariat, BOSAI Mineral Group (Guyana) Limited, ANSA McAL Trading and theLinden Enterprise Network.

Senior citizens enjoying the ambiance at the luncheon which was held at the Baridi Benab at State House.

Minister within the Ministry of Communities with responsibility for Housing, Ms. Valerie Patterson-Yearwood has been hosting activities to celebrate senior citizens every October for the past several years.

 

Senior citizens enjoying the ambiance at the luncheon which was held at the Baridi Benab at State House.

 

Recent Articles

UncappeD offered network opportunities for suppliers

UncappeD offered network opportunities for suppliers

Oct 30, 2017

DPI, Guyana, Monday, October 30, 2017 The exhibition ‘Guyanese Flavour, UncappeD”, which saw the participation of over 40 agro-suppliers, wrapped up Sunday, October 29, at the Sophia Exhibition Centre. The agro-processing expo presented a golden opportunity for industry players to present both...
Read More
Walter Rodney Archives pays tribute to Indian indentured labourers

Walter Rodney Archives pays tribute to Indian...

Oct 30, 2017

Matarkai education sector bolstering amidst challenges – DEO

Matarkai education sector bolstering amidst...

Oct 30, 2017

Guyana to be on par with international food safety standards

Guyana to be on par with international food...

Oct 30, 2017

Fire prevention to be boosted in 2018 – following completion of three fire stations.

Fire prevention to be boosted in 2018 –...

Oct 30, 2017

Linden senior citizens feted at State House -as curtains come down on Month of the Elderly observances

Linden senior citizens feted at State House -as...

Oct 30, 2017

West Coast Berbice better equipped to deal with flooding

West Coast Berbice better equipped to deal with...

Oct 30, 2017

Matarkai youths targetted for social issues awareness programme

Matarkai youths targetted for social issues...

Oct 30, 2017

More cancer awareness campaign should be done throughout the year

More cancer awareness campaign should be done...

Oct 30, 2017

New generator for Port Kaituma Power Company

New generator for Port Kaituma Power Company

Oct 30, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 395 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,108,519 hits