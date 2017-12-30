Latest update December 30th, 2017 7:35 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Linden to get Immigration and Passport Office by June 2018

Dec 30, 2017 Citizenship, Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News

DPI, Guyana, Saturday, December 30, 2017

Residents of Linden and surrounding communities in Region Ten will soon benefit from a $30M Passport and Immigration Office. A Sod-turning ceremony was held in Linden, Region 10 today in this regard.

Minister of Citizenship, Winston Felix, Regional, Chairman of Region 10, Renis Morian and Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Presidency, Abena Moore, officially broke ground to mark the start of construction of the new office.

The office will be located at Lot 43 Mackenzie Linden situated on the right side of the Demerara River.

Minister of Citizenship, Winston Felix, Regional, Chairman of Region 10, Renis Morian and Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Presidency Abena Moore, officially broke ground to mark the start of construction for the new passport and Immigration Office

During brief remarks, Minister Felix noted that the 2,000 square foot building, when completed, will be the fulfillment of a promise made by the Coalition government to decentralise immigration services.

“This government is delivering to its people, not just on promises but on making their lives better by bringing services out of Georgetown to where they are. To remove the need to be lining up and delays,” Minister Felix said.

Minister Felix highlighted that the office will begin to process other services such as birth and death registry among others.  He noted improvements made within the immigration sector over the past two years and added that the government is in the process of digitising all of its services, including the immigration department.

In his remarks, Regional Chairman, Renis Morian noted that the construction of the office is a demonstration of the government’s commitment to bring infrastructural development to the regions of Guyana.

“It will remove a lot of stress and hassle from residents especially those coming from Kwakwani and soon we might have a sub-office in the Upper Demerara/Upper-Berbice area,” According to Morian, 15 years ago residents made the call for such an investment into the region and “today it has been answered.”

Outgoing Mayor of Linden, Carwyn Holland expressed satisfaction, noting that “This was something that I was pushing for and as I am leaving I am happy to see it taking place upon my leaving”.

June 2018 is the date set for completion of the new Passport and Immigration Office. The current office is being housed in the Linden, NIS building.

Recently, there was another Sod-turning exercise in Fort Ordnance, Canjie Berbice for the construction of a Passport office at that location.  Additionally, offices will be constructed in Regions Two, Seven and Eight.

By: Gabreila Patram

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

Linden to get Immigration and Passport Office by June 2018

Linden to get Immigration and Passport Office by June 2018

Dec 30, 2017

DPI, Guyana, Saturday, December 30, 2017 Residents of Linden and surrounding communities in Region Ten will soon benefit from a $30M Passport and Immigration Office. A Sod-turning ceremony was held in Linden, Region 10 today in this regard. Minister of Citizenship, Winston Felix, Regional, Chairman...
Read More
Several hinterland road contracts awarded

Several hinterland road contracts awarded

Dec 30, 2017

We chose to have a long stable relationship with Exxon Mobil – Minister Trotman

We chose to have a long stable relationship with...

Dec 30, 2017

110 lights acquired through NSC ‘Light it up Campaign’

110 lights acquired through NSC ‘Light it up...

Dec 29, 2017

No outbreaks or reported illness in Canal Number One, following flooding

No outbreaks or reported illness in Canal Number...

Dec 29, 2017

National Emergency Monitoring system remains activated- Min. Harmon

National Emergency Monitoring system remains...

Dec 29, 2017

30 Psychologists graduate from the American University of Peace Studies

30 Psychologists graduate from the American...

Dec 29, 2017

East Bank/East Coast road link feasibility study to commence January

East Bank/East Coast road link feasibility study...

Dec 29, 2017

Improved electricity distribution for West Demerara consumers in 2018

Improved electricity distribution for West...

Dec 29, 2017

GWI launches website, customer service app

GWI launches website, customer service app

Dec 29, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 409 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,308,697 hits