‘Live good and productive lives’ – Minister Trotman to St. Joseph’s graduates

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, November 29, 2017

“Live good and productive lives based on some strong spiritual values; love God, love yourself for who you are and; find and build good healthy relationships invest in them and protect them.”

This was the charge delivered by Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman to 2017 graduates of St Joseph High School today, as excitement and loud applause filled the air at their graduation and prize giving ceremony.

Minister Trotman told the students that the past five or more years of academic life will have moulded them for the pressures of life, which carries several challenges that must be overcome. He added that these tests are lessons they can utilise when going forward.

“Each of you would recall the first day you got here as first formers bursting with excitement. There may have been many hardships whether financial, death or travelling far distances, but whatever they have been I am confident you have weathered many storms and overcome those.”

The Minister of Natural Resources, who is a former student of the school, recalled the daunting task of being among the first batch of boys to enter St Joseph High School, which was an all-girls school at that time. He related how challenging school was for him, but did not allow this not deter him, as he later went on to attend renowned universities and now holds the post of Minister of Natural Resources.

The minister encouraged the graduates to believe in themselves. “You have grown from boys and girls to be young adults you have discovered things about yourself, God has placed skilled and abilities in you and you have to cast your eyes forward to the lives you want for yourself. I challenge you to discover what you are good at and hold those skills and you will find that your life’s journey will be easier.”

The graduation and prize giving ceremony was held under the theme “Conquering Challenges for Success.” The audience was entertained with dance, singing, steelpan drumming and concluded with distribution of prizes.

By: Ranetta La Fleur

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/