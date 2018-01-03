Local contractors to benefit from Linden/Lethem project – Minister Patterson

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, January 3, 2018

With the Linden/Lethem road soon to become a reality, local contractors are among those to benefit from this project.

Speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI) Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson disclosed that certain sections along the Linden/Lethem corridor will be built by local contractors.

“Local and international contractors will be used for this project. Phase One works will go out to international bids, but other areas such as between Linden and Rockstone will be done by local contractors. There are tremendous opportunities all along the corridor for local work; not only contractors but farmers, loggers and other persons,” Minister Patterson explained.

He added that stakeholder meetings will be held with residents along the corridor to apprise them of the opportunities that will be made available and the benefits that will accrue with the building of the road.

The construction of the Linden/Lethem road will be done in two phases. The tender for the design of Phase One which covers the first 125 kilometres or the Linden/Mabura stretch of the roadway will be completed by January.

Minister Patterson said of the $150M secured from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and UK Caribbean Infrastructure Partnership Fund (UKCIF), approximately a quarter of that amount will be spent on the Linden/Mabura phase. The remainder will be used for the development of the waterfront.

This project will also include the construction of a new single or dual lane fixed-bridge across the Essequibo River at the Kurupukari ferry crossing.

Minister Patterson explained that with the recent signing of the Guyana-Brazil Joint Commission to Develop Infrastructure Projects, work will commence on the second phase which is from Mabura to Lethem.

“We jointly put together sums of money to finish the study to secure funding for the second phase. Therefore it is anticipated that both (phases) will be done concurrently. A team from Brazil will be over here early next year and we will set up a working group and hopefully, the progress will be smooth.”

The Minister is optimistic that by late 2020 the Linden/Lethem road will be completed linking Guyana and Brazil.

Budget 2018 provides $1.5B for hinterland roads rehabilitation as well as the completion of all roll over projects.

By: Ranetta La Fleur

