Local farmers benefiting from DDL’s value-added venture

Oct 04, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, October 04, 2017

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin, conducted a tour of the Demerara Distiller Limited (DDL), Manufacturing Facility, Diamond Plantation Branch, on Wednesday.

DDL Chairman, Komal Samaroo explains to Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo and Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin, a process in the Rum Production Plant.

During the tour, Chairman of DDL, Komal Samaroo and other staff members explained the processes for a number of their products. The Prime Minister and Minister Gaskin also visited the juice facility and the rum plant, where they were briefed on the procurement of fruits from local farmers for DDL’s production.

While there, the government officials spoke with two farmers who were there to sell their cherries to the company. The Prime Minister remarked that “today we see that DDL is willing and ready to receive fruits from local Guyanese farmers because the juices that they produce, by whatever name they have them, are local juices and these are the juices that we want our families and our kids to use.”

He noted that as Guyana continues to develop, local content is very crucial to production in the country, “Local juices, biscuits, sweets drinks of all types”.

Following the tour of the facility, the Prime Minister stated that “those who say that the sugar industry is dead or will be dead, they should take a tour of DDL bond and production factories. There is an abundant need for Molasses. (There is also) an unending need for liquor, rum, and vodka. So, I don’t see today the death of the sugar industry, Guyana will continue to produce sugar once there is a need for molasses.”

Chairman of DDL, Komal Samaroo, announced that the company is about to embark on significant investments in Guyana over the next three years. Through these, the company will be looking to increase its export earnings and diversify its income base not only in alcohol but other products such as non-alcoholic beverages.

Samaroo also disclosed that the investment programme will earn the company approximately $10B. One of the projects due for implementation is a new blending department, however, there are several others at various stages of planning.

Additionally, Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin in brief remarks observed that the beverage company is one of the largest value-added producers in the country, and the administration remains committed to the production of value-added products such as the Indigenous and Agricultural Products. “We the government stand ready to give support wherever possible to the company and to value-added industries on a whole”, Minister Gaskin said.

 

By: Gabreila Patram

Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo and DDL Chairman, Komal Samaroo.

Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin.

 

The Rum Production Plant.

A DDL staff member explains to Mrs. Sita Nagamootoo a process in the Rum Production Plant.

 

The Rum Production Plant.

 

