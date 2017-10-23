“Local government commission members experienced and distinguished”- Minister Bulkan

DPI, Guyana, Monday, October 23, 2017.

Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan described the newly sworn in Local Government Commission members as, “experienced and distinguished persons who will oversee all matters pertaining to local government and will be responsible for both regulation and staffing in keeping with the legislation”.

The eight members on Monday took their oaths before President David Granger at State House.

Minister Bulkan told media operatives that the commission is entrusted with examining local government issues and will act in accordance with the laws. He added that the team will receive full support from his office. He stated, “The Ministry stands ready to support the smooth functioning of the commission, at this moment. Office facilities will be provided by the Ministry at the level of the boardroom, and we’ll provide staffing and secretarial support.”

According to the Minister the commission will initially select a chairperson and deputy chairperson before hiring and appointing a secretary and other necessary staff.

It will also prepare a budget to be submitted to the Ministry of Finance for its 2018/2019 functioning.

Minister Bulkan while providing a brief history of the process highlighted that the course to arrive at this day dates back to the seventh Parliament. He outlined the various steps taken from 1997 to present to have the local government commission implemented.

“Today is historic. It has been long in the making…I’m happy that the President said that the operationalisation of the local government commission signifies the unequivocal commitment of this administration to good governance, deepening the democratic process and allowing the pace of the local government reform to be further enhanced.”

Bartica Mayor, Gifford Marshall, who is also Vice Chairman of the Guyana Association of Municipalities (GAM), observed that the commission will enhance local democracy in Guyana. “We believe that it is a major boost to local democracy, and we also believe that our local democratic organs will be more strengthened, and by this the communities of themselves will be strengthened.”

The members of the local government commission include Joan Romascindo, Mortimer Mingo, Clement Corlette, Carol Sooba, Norman Whittaker, Clinton Collymore, Andrew Garnett and Marlon Williams.

By: Ranetta La Fleur