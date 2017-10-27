Latest update October 27th, 2017 11:30 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

Local Govt Commission first meeting rescheduled following absence of PPP members

Oct 27, 2017 Government, Ministry of Communities, News

DPI, Guyana, Friday, October 27, 2017

Five commissioners were present for the inaugural meeting of the recently established Local Government Commission, (LGC) today in boardroom at the Ministry of Communities, Kingston.

The commission which was sworn in on October 23, was mandated to have their session immediately following its establishment.

Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan.

At the scheduled meeting, Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan said members were briefed on the importance of crafting a workplan given the urgency of their mandates.

“A meeting was scheduled for today (October 27) at 1pm and this was communicated to all members in an email correspondence… it was my hope that they all could have attended and participated. I was now made to understand that a meeting was held and the three PPP (Peoples’ Progressive Party) members did not attend.” Minister Bulkan explained.

Bulkan said that he had been advised that the meeting was adjourned and rescheduled to Tuesday, October 31. This time it will be facilitated at Parliament Buildings.

He added, “Today’s meeting constitutes a formal one, because under the legislation three members comprise a quorum so any decisions that would have been made today is certainly official.”

Briefing media operatives after, Commissioner Mortimer Mingo said the agenda item for today’s meeting would have included the appointment of offices which will ensure that the commission is effectively managed.

“The agenda item should have been the election of the chairman of the commission as well as the deputy chairman,” Mingo said. He added that the hope was that the work of the commission would have commenced immediately “hence dodging delays to meet and appoint office bearers.”

Five of the eight commissioners present at the inaugural Local Government Commission (LGC) meeting, from left to right: Mortimer Mingo, Andrew Garnett, Joan Ann Romascindo, Clement Corlette and Marlon Williams.

“We have a very huge responsibility of overseeing the local government organs of this country and we thought we would have been able to carry on with the commission’s business.” Commissioner Mingo noted.

Other items on the agenda would have include budgeting for the 2017-2020 period, establishment/identification of a building to facilitate the operations of the commission, employment of technical, clerical and administrative staff along with the drafting of a workplan.

Meanwhile other commissioners present at today’s meeting look forward to working together to address the needs of the local government body. “We want to ensure that there is absolute adherence to the principles of good governance as far as the conduct of our business is concern.” Commissioner Andrew Garnett said

Commissioner Clement Corlette also added that, “We believe the commission should work collectively in bringing about the necessary supervision and improvement to the local government system in the country and its for that reason we didn’t proceed with the business at hand. To give a chance to all the assigned commissioners to be on board.”

Commissioners absent from the meeting, were Norman Whittaker, Clinton Collymore and Carol Sooba.

 

By: Delicia Haynes

Recent Articles

Calls for greater cooperation between Govt and private sector at launch of UncappeD

Calls for greater cooperation between Govt and private sector at...

Oct 27, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, October 27, 2017 The Guyana Manufactures and Services Association (GMSA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Business officially launched UncappeD: Guyanese Flavour. The three day agro-processor exhibition is being held at the Sophia Complex, Georgetown will showcase the...
Read More
Local Govt Commission first meeting rescheduled following absence of PPP members

Local Govt Commission first meeting rescheduled...

Oct 27, 2017

Transforming Guyana’s IT Sector NDMA Completes specialised technical training for staff, increases number of eGovernment ICT hubs countrywide

Transforming Guyana’s IT Sector NDMA Completes...

Oct 27, 2017

Over 8000 households to get electricity by December

Over 8000 households to get electricity by...

Oct 27, 2017

Social Protection donates to Berbice fire victims

Social Protection donates to Berbice fire victims

Oct 27, 2017

Positive response for visual arts exhibition

Positive response for visual arts exhibition

Oct 27, 2017

Min. Ramjattan donates to Saraswat Primary

Min. Ramjattan donates to Saraswat Primary

Oct 27, 2017

Govt endeavouring to meet concerns of teachers -PM

Govt endeavouring to meet concerns of teachers

Oct 27, 2017

‘You have made us hold our head high’ – PM at National Education Ceremony

‘You have made us hold our head high’ – PM...

Oct 27, 2017

GPL donates to the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre

GPL donates to the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation...

Oct 27, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 394 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,099,879 hits