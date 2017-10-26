Local, International stakeholders gather at National Aviation Safety Conference

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, October 26, 2017

It is the government’s vision to have a modernised aviation sector which will facilitate the economic growth through expeditious movement of goods and essential supplies.

This was highlighted by Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo at the National Aviation Safety Conference hosted today for local and international stakeholders in the sector.

In his address, Prime Minister Nagamootoo referred to the recent worrying occurrences in the aviation sector, when two pilots were lost within three months. He noted that for the industry to be viable and profitable, safety must be paramount.

“The aviation industry …must provide safety on the ground as well as in the air. Safety is not just a government concern, safety is not only about protection of passengers but also of the industry from deadly terrorist threats, from infiltration and from narco-traffickers”, Prime Minister Nagamootoo remarked.

Also making a presentation was Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, who said with the rapid expansion of the sector, the time has come for a coherent re-organisation. Therefore, the administration with the assistance of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) will develop a civil aviation master plan and a bill in relation to regulatory issues in relation to the development and safety of the sector.

Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority, Egbert Field noted that the work of the GCAA should be complementary to operators in the industry. “The purpose of this conference is to provide you with the kind of perspective or how the GCAA as the aviation safety regulator is striving to take a greater leadership role in espousing the right safety behaviors and attitudes.”

The aviation sector employs approximately 12,000 persons and contributes approximately 3.2 percent of the annual GDP.

The two-day National Aviation Conference is being held under the theme “Safety-the Pillar of Sustainability,” will see a number of presentations from aviation officials both local and international stakeholders.

By: Natasha Smith